When Virginia Oliver started fishing for lobsters off the rocky coast of Maine, it was more than a decade before World War II began, electronic traffic signs were a recent invention and few women fished lobsters.

Almost a century later, at 101, he continues to do so. Oliver, the oldest lobster fisher in the state and possibly from the world, continues to deal with his traps off Rockland, Maine, with his son Max, 78 years old.

Oliver began fishing for lobsters at the age of 8 and today he catches them with a boat that belonged to her late husband and that bears his own name, the “Virginia”. He says he has no intention of stopping but is concerned the health of the lobster population from Maine, which, according to her, is under heavy fishing pressure these days.

“I’ve done it my whole life, so I could keep doing it,” Oliver said.

Oliver started lobster fishing at age 8 and today he catches them with a boat that belonged to her late husband. Photo: AP

The lobster industry has changed over the many decades that Oliver has been on the water, and lobsters have gone from being a food for the working class to becoming in an expensive delicacy.

Lobsters were selling for 28 cents a pound (450 grams) on the docks when she started catching them; now they cost fifteen times more. Wire traps have replaced the old wooden ones, which today are used as decoration in seafood restaurants.

Other aspects, however, are remarkably similar. Keep placing pogeys (small shad used as bait) in traps to attract crustaceans. And it keeps rising long before sunrise to get on the boat and do it.

In a way, she was destined for this life. His father had been a lobster trader since the turn of the century and he instilled a love of the activity in Oliver, who accompanied him on his travels.



To fish lobsters you have to wake up many before dawn. Photo: AP

Wayne Gray, a family friend who lives nearby, says Oliver had a brief scare a couple of years ago when a crab cut his finger and they had to give seven points. However, he never considered hanging his lobster traps.

“The doctor challenged her and said, ‘Why are you out there fishing for lobsters?'” Gray said. “She replied, ‘Because I want to.’

After all these years, Oliver is still raving about a lobster dinner and usually prepare it once a week. And he has no plans to stop fishing for lobsters any time soon.

“I like to do it, I like to be by the water“he says.” And that’s why I’m going to keep doing it while I can. “

Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

