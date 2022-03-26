This weekend takes place the change to summer time. In the early hours of Saturday March 26 to Sunday March 27, will go forward an hour: at two in the morning it will be three. This Sunday we sleep one hour less, but we will enjoy more daylight hours in the afternoon during the following months.

Although it is a measure that affects all of Spain, some experts believe that the time change it is harmful to healthespecially for sleep people. The Spanish Sleep Society (SES)believes that the time change “disbalances the internal clock” and indicates that some people suffer “irritability, poor concentration, poor work performance, and insomnia” as a result of the modification. Thus, the SES lists a series of alterations in the sleep of people motivated by the time change:

1. Less sleep. Light late at night and darkness during awakening lead to less sleep in people, who tend to go to bed later and wake up later. On weekdays you sleep less and more on holidays, and that is why it was decided to make the change at dawn from Saturday to Sunday.

2. Performance is reduced. As the internal clock of people is altered, work and school performance is reduced. If summer time were extended throughout the year, in some parts of Spain it would not dawn until 09:30 am and it would not get dark until 10:00 pm.

3. The modification can affect the organism. The SES points out that “it is convenient not to make changes and promote greater exposure to natural light when most people are working or learning at school.” What the Society defends is to start the mornings with light for greater synchrony between the beginning of the day and the beginning of the working day. This occurs more frequently in winter time.

4. Appearance of possible diseases. The SES indicates that winter time promotes a “more stable” biological rhythm than that of summer. The latter can cause a reduction in intellectual performance and the appearance of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, insomnia and depression.

5. Worst family balance. According to the Spanish Association for the Rationalization of European schedules, sleeping less affects people’s work productivity. If this is low, the relationship with the family is worse since summer time causes longer working hours.

Thus, the SES indicates that winter time would be “more beneficial” for the Spanish, as it reduces sleep and health disorders. The main reason for the time change is energy saving: we wake up later and enjoy more hours of natural light.

Does Spain have a time zone that does not correspond to it?

According National Geographic, between one end of the peninsula and the other “there is a 50-minute difference in sunrise and sunset”. Although Spain shares a time zone with many European countries, our daily activity differs a lot from them. In this graph prepared by El País with data from Eurostat The different hours of sleep, breakfast, work, lunch and dinner are shown between Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Sweden, all with the same time zone. While we continue working at 8:00 p.m., the Italians, Mediterranean neighbors, have already had dinner. At 11:00 p.m., when some Spaniards have dinner or spend their time watching TV or the Internet, Italy has already turned off the lights.

Spain does not share a time zone with Portugal despite being neighboring countries and being on the same meridian. What is this about? According 20 minutesin 1940 the Franco Government decided that the time of Spain should coincide with other European countries that are more politically aligned, at that time Germany and Italy. Despite the fact that Spain is located on the Greenwich meridian together with the United Kingdom and Portugal, We’re an hour early.

Other notes, such as that of José María Olalla, professor of Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Seville, indicate that Spain is in the correct time zone. His chapter in the book Spanish time zones: rationality versus legendindicates that Spain has the time zone that corresponds to it because the tilt of the Earth must be taken into account and points to “overtime, the shadow economy and time inflexibility”, among other reasons, as a reason for the lack of reconciliation of the sleep.