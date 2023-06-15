The Greek coastguard had been eyeing the rickety fishing boat for hours, but did not intervene. Stories differ about what exactly happened to the ship full of migrants, but it is clear that a disaster ensued. Dozens of bodies have already been recovered, the Greek authorities fear more than 500 deaths. What went wrong in the Mediterranean?
Sanne Schelfaut
