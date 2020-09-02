Highlights: Doctors alert, a young journalist from Lucknow dies from Kovid

Doctors say, the virus has a fatal effect on all parts of the body

Caution required, the virus is at risk of life by attacking the heart

Asymptomatic patients follow 14-day abstinence, stay in touch with the doctor

Chief Correspondent, New Delhi

Corona can be fatal for the elderly as well as the young. Many such cases are coming up. A recent case is that of Nilanshu Shukla, 30, of Lucknow, who initially remained asymptomatic for several days, but later his health deteriorated and doctors could not save him even after treatment. One such case came from a resident doctor in Delhi. 27-year-old doctor Joginder died due to Kovid.

Doctors say that the virus is still an incomprehensible puzzle. It is not easy to guess absolutely anything about it. During the treatment of an infected patient it is important to take care of many things, because this virus affects all parts of the body. Not only the initial two weeks but even after recovering from the Kovid, it remains in effect for several weeks. Later there may be a heart attack or lung problem.

According to the information, the young journalist Neelanshu Shukla died while fighting Kovid on Tuesday morning. Nilanshu was on ventilator at Airforce Hospital for the last few days. In addition to plasma therapy, the doctor also injected Remedesivir. This led to some improvement in his condition, but the infection that had reached the lungs was not taking name. Doctors at Airforce Hospital put him on ventilator support, but could not save him.

Regarding Kovid, Max Hospital’s internal medicine doctor Romel Tikku said that this is a virus about which it is still not easy to guess too much. It is constantly being studied, and new aspects are coming out every day. During treatment, it has been observed that many times patients can be asymptomatic, but not necessarily fully cured. Often people get the virus tested in Kovid, while we must also get blood parameters, it is important to see what effect it has on the rest of the body, as it has been proved that this virus affects all the organisms of the body. is. If there is an effect on the heart, many times there is a risk of an attack due to it, it can cause a sad death. There is little time for infection in the langs. Sometimes kidney and other organ is also affected.

Doctor Rommel said that many times people start living normal life when they are asymptomatic, walking outside, traveling. this is not right. Infected patients should remain restrained for 14 days, take rest, keep in touch with the doctor. Not only this, Post Kovid also needs rest for more than two weeks.