Having narrowed neck arteries or the so-called asymptomatic carotid stenosis exposes patients who possess it to a low risk of having a stroke. To declare it in one of his studios is Robert Changmedical researcher at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research and vascular surgeon with The Permanente Medical Group.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal JAMA.

Asymptomatic carotid stenosis: here’s what the new research says

“The question of how to best treat patients with symptom-free carotid artery narrowing has been a long-standing research priority. We decided to step back and begin our study by asking ourselves how likely it is that these patients actually have a stroke related to their severe asymptomatic carotid stenosis. Our analyzes have shown that this risk is so low that it appears that surgery may not be necessary for most patients.Said Dr. Chang.

Carotid stenosis is found when plaque, fatty cholesterol deposits, builds up in one or both of the large arteries on either side of the neck that carry blood to the brain, face and head in general.. This narrowing of the artery is typically diagnosed after a patient experiences symptoms of a stroke, but it can also be found during a routine exam.

Randomized clinical trials conducted before 2010 concluded that surgery to remove the blockage was the best option for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with severe carotid stenosis. But as medical treatments to reduce stroke risk have improved over the years, doctors have begun to question whether surgery should remain the preferred treatment for asymptomatic patients.

To answer this question, Dr. Chang and his colleagues studied data from 3,737 Kaiser Permanente members in Northern California who were diagnosed with severe asymptomatic carotid stenosis (70% to 99% block) between 2008 and 2012. None of these patients had previously undergone surgery.

The research team first wanted to verify the therapies administered to patients with carotid stenosis. Review of patient medical records found that 1,423 patients had undergone surgery to treat carotid stenosis and 2,314 had not. The researchers also tracked which patients were taking a statin, a drug used to help lower blood cholesterol, or a drug to reduce high blood pressure. Next, the team looked to see how many patients had carotid-related stroke on the same side as severe carotid stenosis, following patients through 2019.

Overall, 133 strokes were diagnosed in 129 patients during the follow-up period. Statistical analyzes showed that patients who did not undergo surgery had a 4.7% cumulative risk of having a stroke within 5 years of carotid stenosis diagnosis.

The senior author of the study, Mai N. Nguyen-Huynhresearcher at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research and regional medical director for primary stroke con The Permanente Medical Groupsaid the results didn’t surprise her: “We suspected we could find a lower risk of stroke in these patients because there are now better stroke prevention treatments, including drugs to control blood pressure, prevent blood clots and lower cholesterol, than when they were conducted the original randomized studies “.

"I think our study will make many patients and their doctors think twice about surgery if they can instead follow an effective and aggressive medical management program to reduce the risk of stroke from asymptomatic carotid disease."Continued Mai N. Nguyen-Huynh.

Dr. Chang and Dr. Nguyen-Huynh also currently lead a team at the Division of Research affiliated with a nationwide randomized clinical trial, called CREST2, which is enrolling patients in a study comparing surgery or stenting with medical management in patients. with severe asymptomatic carotid stenosis. “This head-to-head comparison between carotid surgery and medical management in a clinical trial is what we need to help us determine the appropriate approach.“Concluded Dr Nguyen-Huynh.

In Italy, stroke is the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer, but the first cause absolute from disability: are approximately 185,000 people affected by stroke every year; of these 150,000 are new cases, while 35,000 are cases that recur after the first episode.