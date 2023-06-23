It is clear that one modification in the distribution formulas of shares between the states and derived from them to their municipalities, which share the fate of the principal. In the first change, worked in 1989 promoted by 26 federative entities, headed by Oaxaca, which introduced incentives to the municipal collection effort, particularly in property taxes and water rights. The new formula, approved by majority consensus in the Permanent Commission of Fiscal Officialsand for him Congress from 1990, fully in force until 2007, benefiting the least favored entities -it was an egalitarian change-, starting with Oaxaca, reducing the per capita differential between the most favored and the rest.

In 2007 it changed and it was approved since 2008, without the previous majority consensus, it caused even the CDMX to present a Constitutional controversy, in which the substance was not reviewed, but the form by Minister Góngora Pimentel. This new formula is created, which by weighting by the percentage of the domiciled population, the coefficient of each federative entity, is determined since then by the percentage of the domiciled population, leaving big losers standing out CDMX and big winners, which I have already mentioned, starting with CDMX:

Since 1997, new collection powers were given to the states, with taxes such as lodging, and it was even thought of a tax to the final sales that did not prosper because it came in the Income Law, a few years ago zacatecas He achieved something with environmental taxes, but the issue is not to give them more faculties, but those that are already very few who use them fully.

On the other hand, the municipalities receive at least 20 percent of the shares that the states receive, some give them a little more, however, both states, but more than the municipalities, have not really played having many possibilities, first collect taxes municipal, especially the property tax, since we are well below the average in the region within the scope of OLACEFS, since our property tax barely reaches 0.2 percent, while Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia they surpass us by far. The argument has been that collecting taxes has “a political cost”, and for this reason many municipal presidents argue that it is better to ask the State than to collect, I have already written a long time ago how Guerrero municipalities claimed that they owed them a month of participation years ago , when they were not an authority and when asked why up to that moment, the reason they gave is because the governor was from another party, Zafirino Torreblanca, who was from PRD.

On the other hand, there is a concentration of the participations in a few states, of the collection of their own income and of the fiscal dependence of the resources of federal origin. of the state debt, of administrative collaboration. Which translates into a great dependence on state finances of the federal fiscal effort.

Let’s see: Own incomes regarding Total Income: CDMX, 43.8 percent, Chihuahua with 26.4, Nuevo León 25.5, Quintana Roo with 21.6, Querétaro 19.1. At the other extreme, Guerrero and Oaxaca with 2.9 and 4.3 percent. (State PC data 2022).

Participations (all funds), which are distributed mainly by the population domiciled since 2008, therefore five states concentrate 41 percent of them: EDOMEX 13.3 percent, CDMX 9.8, Jalisco 6.6 percent and Veracruz, 5.7 percent. cent and Nuevo León 5.2. Derived from the population factor, states with few inhabitants such as Colima and Baja California Sur, only have. 0.7 percent. At the other extreme, Colima, Baja Sur, Tlaxcala, Nayarit, Campeche.

