Roberta Basaglia, Franco’s daughter, still defends her father on the law that closed the asylums

We learn that the infamous “Basaglia law” on the closure of asylums was born on the “sofas” (sic) of the Basaglia house. His daughter Alberta tells us garrulously, in yet another interview with Corriere della Sera. Meanwhile Alberta Basaglia, who is a psychologist by profession, kindly calls them “crazy” a bit like the anti-racists who calmly call those with dark skin “niggers”, but we know that everything is allowed to them because they do it paternally. Alberta leaves with the memories of her father Franco, the one who “opened the asylums” by expelling the “crazy” outside and leaving all the problems on the shoulders of families and society. The first enterprise was to open the asylum in Gorizia which the Venetian Basaglia directed. The psychiatrist and his family lived outside because according to him, inside the asylum there were “people tied up, naked, thrown in a corner” and also “people who had no teeth, often they were very fat people”.

The statue of Marco Cavallo hailed as the god of the new psychiatry

Then the psychologist informs us about how their family life was, focusing on the mythical figure of a certain “Marco Cavallo”, that one thinks is a colleague of the father and instead is the horse that in 1973 was used to transport the laundry in and out of the asylum in Trieste. And it was precisely in 1973 that there was the famous procession of six hundred madmen who emerged from the San Giovanni asylum in Trieste and led by the psychiatrist paraded through the city. At the head of the procession is the papier-mâché statue of Marco Cavallo, hailed as the god of the new psychiatry. An undertaking that would have deserved a complaint, if only for the danger put to the citizens of Trieste by a representative of the institutions.

A neorealist picture to make registers of the caliber of De Sica pale. In May 1978, therefore exactly 50 years ago, Parliament approved law 180 which closed the asylums. Assuming that in some cases the conditions of the asylum institute were degraded – as Alberta Basaglia describes – it is not clear why instead of closing them they have not simply reformed giving full dignity to the patients, where this was necessary.

Read also: Psychiatrist attacked in Naples, it’s an emergency: “They are not crazy, but criminals”

But Basaglia said: “The asylum cannot be changed, it is destroyed!”. A statement that echoes a dangerous slogan of those years: “The bourgeois state is brought down, it cannot be changed!”. In Italy, as usual, excess of zeal prevails and so from one right thing we have passed to the opposite. Basaglia made a huge mistake. He closed the asylums leaving the patients and their families in total despair and it goes without saying that the law itself was badly applied. When a law is made, first of all it is necessary to foresee what might not work, which has not been done or, worse, one was aware of the dangers for society but ignored it in the name of ideology.

Read also: Schlein, wedge and psychiatrist attacked: the intervention of the director of Affaritaliani.it, Angelo Perrino on Rai Isoradio

Basaglia polluted psychiatry with philosophy. Marcuse, Sartre, Marx and Gramsci, well-known left-wing thinkers, put in the neurons. He ideologized medical science. Basaglia wanted to do psychiatry “differently” and in “another way”. But what does it mean to “do it differently” and what exactly is the “other way”? For Basaglia, doing differently meant a human approach to the patient and who could be against it? The point is that when the madman becomes furious he is dangerous for himself and for others and you feel like talking to him about Sartre and Marcuse, he takes aim and smashes everything he finds and then you have to go down with psychopharmaceuticals and TSO (Health Treatment Mandatory) and not philosophy. Basaglia was part of a cultural current, called “anti-psychiatry”, daughter of ’68 which produced the well-known damages all over the world and whose consequences we are still suffering. The problem of mental illness cannot be solved by denying it. That Basaglia’s reference area was that of the left is also demonstrated by the fact that then Basaglia’s wife, Franca Ongaro, made two consecutive legislatures in the Senate as an Independent Left from 1983 to 1992.

The government reopens asylums

But let’s get to the current situation. Last April a psychiatrist from Pisa, Barbara Capovani, was brutally attacked and killed by one of her former patients, now in prison, Gianluca Paul Seung. The doctor’s companion has explicitly stated that the fault lies with the Basaglia law, which is quite evident. I talked about it here

Just a few days ago, a psychiatrist from the ASL of Naples 1 was attacked with a pistol by a patient at the CIM (Center for mental health). The aggressor ended up in the TSO – which someone wants to abolish – but the doctor stoically accompanied him to the facility where he was held. This time it ended well, despite the scare. In Pisa it was worse. Northern League deputy Edoardo Ziello wants to reopen asylums How many victims do we still have to wait for the matter to be resolved?

