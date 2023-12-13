Asylum seekers | UN Committee against Torture: Finland to reconsider the asylum seeker's application

According to the committee, turning the asylum seeker to the Democratic Republic of Congo put him at risk of being tortured.

of the UN the committee against torture has issued a decision according to which Finland must re-process the asylum seeker's application. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision on Wednesday.

The Committee considers that turning the asylum seeker to the Democratic Republic of the Congo would violate the Convention on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

According to the committee, there is a reasonable reason to believe that the asylum seeker would be at risk of being tortured there.

The solution according to Finland, the asylum application must be processed again, taking into account the particularly vulnerable situation of the applicant. Finland is asked to refrain from turning the applicant over to the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the reprocessing of the asylum application.