Asylum seekers | The number of asylum applications rose to the highest level in the EU since 2016

Last year, a total of almost one million asylum applications were submitted in the 27 EU member states, as well as in Switzerland and Norway. The figures do not include the majority of Ukrainians who fled the war of aggression against Russia.

in the EU last year, the number of asylum applications rose to the highest level since 2016, when the refugee crisis hit Europe. The information is based on the statistics of the European Union Asylum Agency (EUAA).

According to preliminary data, there were half as many applications in the EU area last year as compared to the previous year, the agency says. Last year, a total of almost one million asylum applications were submitted in the 27 EU member states, as well as in Switzerland and Norway.

This has been influenced by the removal of travel restrictions during the corona pandemic last year. The travel restrictions also prevented migrants and asylum seekers from moving to the EU.

For comparison: while a total of 966,000 people applied for asylum last year, in 2016 there were almost 1,252,000 applicants, EUAA says. At that time, a large number of asylum seekers were people fleeing the war in Syria.

Asylum seekers there were also the most citizens of Syria and Afghanistan last year. Their applications constituted up to a quarter of all applications. In Afghanistan, the situation is affected by the rise to power of the extremist organization Taliban the previous year.

The next most applicants for asylum were Turks, Venezuelans, Colombians, Bangladeshis and Georgians, but they came far behind Syrians and Afghans.

The figures do not include the majority of Ukrainians who fled the Russian war of aggression, as they benefit from a special EU temporary protection system.

According to the Eurostat of the EU Statistics Centre, out of four million Ukrainians who came under temporary protection, only 28,000 applied for asylum in the Union last year.

Almost 17,000 Russian citizens also applied for asylum in the EU last year.