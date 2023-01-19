Genoa – The emergency center to host asylum seekers will be built: in Genoa a place in via del Boschetto which can accommodate up to 30 migrants.

The agreement was signed between the Municipality of Genoa and the Prefecture for themanaging a centre to address the shortage of available places.

The agreement has identified it as a reception facility a place in the Genoese Ponente area.

The agreement between the municipal sector of the Civil Protection and the Prefecture was born following the note of the Catania police station of last December 29 with which it was communicated to the Prefecture of Genoa, according to the provisions of the Ministry of the Interiorthe transfer of 40 non-EU migrants who arrived at the port of Catania to the Liguria region.

The collaboration agreement, released today on the site of the Municipality of Genoa, provides for an agreement with a duration from 30 December 2022 until 9 January 2023, but “it automatically means extended for the time strictly necessary the need to ensure relief and assistance to the migrants present in the structure remains pending the activation of the ordinary CAS”.

And again: “The number of migrants landed on the Italian coasts has suddenly increased since the beginning of the summer season and leads to the rapid saturation of available places at the ordinary reception centers activated and present in the metropolitan city of Genoa”, explains the managerial determination with which the Municipality approved the agreement with the Prefecture.

The new center in via del Boschetto was thus activated because the economic operators entrusted with the reception centers in Genoa “are not able to provide solutions for the immediate reception of these migrants”