Saturday, July 8, 2023
Asylum seekers | The Dutch government falls – no consensus on measures to limit the influx of refugees

July 8, 2023
July 8, 2023

Foreign countries|Asylum seekers

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, leader of the center-right VVD party, had wanted to tighten the family reunification of asylum seekers.

Holland’s the government falls because it has not reached a consensus on measures to limit the influx of refugees. The country’s media reports on it.

Prime Minister, leader of the center-right VVD party Mark Rutte had wanted to tighten the family reunification of asylum seekers. He demanded that no more than 200 family members of people who fled the war be allowed into the country per month.

