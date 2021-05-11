Asylum seekers The doors of Helsinki kindergartens are opening to the children of asylum seekers

The Helsinki Reception Center has 35 children under school age.

Helsinki is opening the doors of kindergartens for the children of asylum seekers.

Last week, the Helsinki City Government approved a general policy that children of asylum seekers can enter early childhood education. The corresponding council initiative had been signed by 20 delegates. The initiative will next move to the City Council.

In its reasoning, the city government considers that asylum processes can take years, during which children are vulnerable. Under the new Early Childhood Education Act, the city must consider the best interests of the child when planning, organizing, producing or deciding on early childhood education.

The children of asylum seekers do not have a subjective right to early childhood education before the family’s residence permit, but in some situations they have been admitted there.

There are currently 35 children of early childhood age in the services of the Helsinki Reception Center.

Reception center is currently responsible for the costs of early childhood education if early childhood education is seen as an essential social service based on the need for special support.

If early childhood education is organized on the basis of the Early Childhood Education Act, the costs are borne by the municipality.

In its reasoning, the City of Helsinki considers that participation in early childhood education can prevent the need for special services at a later stage.

However, a newly arrived child must be given time to adjust to the new circumstances of the family, and the child’s situation and benefit must be assessed before applying for early childhood education.

Participation in early childhood education can support the daily rhythm and language skills of an asylum-seeking child. Within the framework of early childhood education, there is an opportunity to create social relations and get in touch with Finnish culture as well.