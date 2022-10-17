The living conditions of more than 19,000 asylum seekers in emergency reception locations in our country are deteriorating rapidly, according to the Council for Refugees. However, today a lawsuit serves to prevent rapid improvement.

The Netherlands Council for Refugees today announced the results of a ‘quick scan’ to see how refugees are doing in emergency reception locations. The answer: bad. Women hardly dare to go to the toilet at night, the seriously ill do not have access to medical care and children have to move from one shelter to another. According to the organization, there are now an estimated 156 (crisis) emergency reception locations where the quality continues to sink.

That while the judge already ruled on 6 October that the conditions in such places largely do not meet legal standards. Action must be taken by designing the reception in nine months according to the applicable standards and in some cases even improving immediately or within a few weeks, the ruling read.

Inhumane situation

But to the frustration of refugee work, the State and the Central Organ Shelter for Asylum Seekers (COA) decided to ‘appeal, instead of carrying out this crystal-clear verdict’. Today there is a session in The Hague, in which the state and COA are asked not to implement the quick points for improvement. For example, it is contested that with immediate effect no vulnerable people – including families with babies – should be placed in crisis emergency shelters. Just like the judge’s demand to offer a solution to the ‘degrading situation’ in which minor asylum seekers are staying at the application center in Ter Apel this week at the latest.

The Ombudsman for Children has already spoken of the latter as a disgrace. Children sleep on chairs in waiting areas of the IND and, according to the Ombudsman for Children, they lack even the bare minimum to survive. In the meantime, the Council for Refugees has established that an increasing group of people are being accommodated in 'inhumane conditions'. 'What is particularly striking in this quick scan is that the situation is taking on an increasingly permanent form and is therefore becoming even more hopeless.'

