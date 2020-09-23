Asylum seekers Preliminary information on the new EU immigration package: Refusing Member States could fund returns

Today, Wednesday, the European Commission will publish its long-awaited proposal for a common European immigration policy.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen has already said that proposal contains a model, which replaces the so-called Dublin practice. According to Dublin practice, an asylum seeker is sent back to the country where he or she was first registered. The model has been criticized in particular by the largest recipient countries, such as Greece and Italy.

Von der Leyen also said in his big EU speech last week that drownings must not happen. One of the priorities of the package is the rescue of the Mediterranean. Attempts were made to find a solution to this, for example, during Finland’s EU Presidency in 2019, but no desirable support has been found for the Italian, German, French and Italian proposal.

EU attempts have been made to shape a common immigration policy since the 2015 refugee crisis. The division of responsibilities has been difficult, as Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria in particular are reluctant to share asylum seekers between Member States. Austria has also opposed common guidelines.

The new proposal facilitates the division of responsibilities through “sponsorship agreements”. According to Politico’s preliminary data, a member state that refuses to receive asylum seekers could sponsor returns from other member states.

The urgency of the new immigration policy was underlined by that in Greece The devastating fire of the Moria refugee camp in September.

“After the new proposal, we should no longer have Morian-type situations,” the Commissioner for Immigration Ylva Johansson said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“Moria’s situation has shown how failed it is without a common European asylum policy,” Johansson said.

Sponsorship could, according to Politico, include, for example, financing repatriation flights or negotiating with the host country. President von der Leyen has emphasized in previous speeches that the EU must step up recovery. According to Von der Leyen, in future there must be an increasingly effective distinction between those who have the right to remain in the EU and those who do not.

The package emphasizes that returns must be successful within eight months. If the “sponsor country” fails in the process, it must take the people targeted by the return operations to their own country. In addition, the Commission proposes that the backgrounds of newcomers be clarified at the border.

The Commission’s proposal will be considered by the Member States in the autumn.