For the time being, no asylum seekers will be accommodated on cruise ships at sea, as a solution to the shortage of reception places. That writes State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration, VVD) in a letter submitted to Parliament on Thursday. The reasons for this are that resupplying ships is ‘difficult’ and that shelter at sea entails certain ‘security risks’. After all, it is not possible to sail asylum seekers to and from the ship at all times with a shuttle service.

Not at sea, but Van der Burg will continue to focus on reception on three moored cruise ships. They will remain ashore and must provide shelter for a total of 1,000 asylum seekers. The first ship is expected to berth in the port of Velsen in North Holland. It should be operational from September. The second ship is slated to be operational in October — although it’s not yet clear which port the cabinet is considering for the second and third cruise ships.

A structural solution to the asylum reception crisis is not yet in sight, according to Van der Burg’s letter. At present, approximately 4,100 of the intended 5,625 reception places have been realised. This should provide relief in the ‘very short term’ for the overcrowded application center in Ter Apel, where tens to hundreds of asylum seekers have been staying outside in appalling conditions since the beginning of July. “An untenable situation,” the state secretary calls it.