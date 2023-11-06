Monday, November 6, 2023
Asylum seekers | Italy will establish two reception centers for 3,000 people in Albania

November 6, 2023
in World Europe
Asylum seekers | Italy will establish two reception centers for 3,000 people in Albania

The centers are scheduled to start operating next spring.

Italy plans to transfer thousands of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean to Albania to await processing of their asylum applications, the Italian government said on Monday. The prime ministers agreed on the matter Giorgia Meloni and Edi Rama.

For immigrants, two reception centers will be built in Albania with Italian money, which can accommodate up to 3,000 people at a time, Meloni’s staff says in a statement. They are supposed to accommodate nearly 40,000 people annually.

The centers will be located in the port city of Shëngjin and its nearby Gjadër area. At the Shëngjin center, aspirants wait for their cases to be investigated, while returnees are placed in Gjadër. The centers are scheduled to start operating as early as next spring.

Minors, pregnant women or asylum seekers defined as vulnerable are not sent to Albania.

Albania does not belong to the European Union and thus is not involved in the EU’s agreements on migrants. For example, the leader of the Italian Green Party Angelo Bonelli has said the agreement is against international law.

Meloni’s government has promised to stop the arrival of migrants across the Mediterranean, but the number of aspirants has almost doubled since last year.

