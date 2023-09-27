Home page politics

Friedrich Merz criticizes the traffic light coalition’s refugee policy – and uses harsh words.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz, party leader of the CDU, has called on the traffic light coalition to curb irregular migration with a drastic comparison. “The population will go crazy, the people, when they see that 300,000 asylum seekers have been rejected, are not allowed to leave the country, are getting full benefits, are getting full medical care,” said Merz on the television station’s “Welt-Talk”. World.

Is Friedrich Merz trying to fish on the right edge? The CDU party leader is causing a stir with statements about asylum seekers. (Archive photo) © Christof Stache/AFP

Friedrich Merz criticizes the traffic light’s asylum policy

“They sit at the doctor and have their teeth changed, and the German citizens next door don’t get any appointments. “What you are doing here is a catastrophe for this country,” he added, addressing the party leaders of the SPD and the Greens, Lars Klingbeil and Omid Nouripour. “We need to talk about the pull factors here in Germany (…). There are so many of them, so people come here in large numbers,” explained Merz.

Ricarda Lang, leader of the Green Party, immediately contradicted this on X (formerly Twitter). “Friedrich Merz deliberately plays groups off against each other and spreads false information. This doesn’t solve a single problem, but it fuels hatred. This is unworthy of the chairman of a people’s party,” she wrote. “Anyone who talks like Merz is usually with the AfD,” wrote Florian von Brunn, the SPD’s top candidate in Bavaria, on X. “It no longer has anything to do with the democratic center.”

Already in the interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA Friedrich Merz called for the government to take a tougher migration course. (lrg/dpa)