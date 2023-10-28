A significant number of people come to the United States each year seeking protection due to the persecution they have suffered in their country of origin. Asylum is a legal process that provides protection if they need it.. But not only that, at a certain time the beneficiaries can also process the green card.

According to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English), the first step to request affirmative asylum is to present the Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Suspension of Removal. This form must be submitted within one year from the date of your arrival in the United States. There is no fee to apply for asylum.

If your application is approved and you are granted asylum, you may request to bring your spouse and children to the United States by filing Form I-730, Petition for Relative of Refugee/Asylee. To include a child on this application, they must be under 21 years old and unmarried. This allows them to reunite in the United States and receive derivative asylum based on their case.

One year after being granted asylum, You can apply for a Permanent Resident Card (commonly known as a green card) by submitting Form I-485, Application for Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status. If you have family members who have also received derivative asylum based on your case, they must file their own adjustment of status application.

Every year, thousands of people request asylum in the United States. See also 5 negative effects of technology on our lives

Although the process may seem complex, There are resources and organizations that can provide guidance and support throughout the asylum process.. Also, keep in mind that procedures and requirements may change over time, so it is always advisable to consult with immigration authorities or an up-to-date immigration attorney for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Requirements to request asylum in the United States

To be eligible for asylum, You must be physically present in the United States and not be a U.S. citizen. You can apply for asylum if you face persecution or fear persecution because of your race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

If you are applying for affirmative asylum or asylum defense, You may include your spouse and children who are physically present in the United States as dependents at the time you file your application or at any time before a final decision is made on your case.. To include a child on the application, they must be under 21 years of age and unmarried. This allows them to apply for asylum as a family group.

Once you have filed your asylum application, you can apply for employment authorization (EAD) by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. If your asylum application has been in process for at least 180 days, that is, 150 days after submitting the application plus an additional 30 days, you can process the EAD. This allows you to work legally in the United States while your asylum application is in process..