Migrants to the United States who request asylum in New York and California are three times more likely to be acceptedwho do apply for the process in Texas or Florida, as revealed by immigration data gathered and analyzed by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), at Syracuse University.

The organization dedicated to the collection, research and analysis of data generated by the federal government, points out that, between January and August 2023, 61% of asylum applications filed in New York and 66% of those filed in California were approved. These two liberal states have also been identified as the main destinations for new migrants.

According to TRAC data, The red states of Texas and Florida present a harsh scenario for those seeking asylumsince in this same period, only 19% and 23% of the applications were approved, respectively.

The average approval rate for asylum applications has varied according to the last three presidents. Under Barack Obama, between 2013 and 2017, on average 49% of asylum cases were authorized; while under Donald Trump, this dropped drastically to 32%; Currently, the data collected in The first three months of Joe Biden’s administration show that 40% of applications are approvedaccording to the statistical organization of Syracuse University.

What happens to asylum cases that are approved in the United States?



In the first eight months of the current year, New York and California courts have resolved more than 13,200 asylum cases, each. This figure far exceeds the cases presented in previous years. Texas faced 7,000 cases and Florida, 4,000.

Since spring 2022, more than 160,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, where more than 200 facilities have opened to provide shelter and services, reports NY Post. This It represents an expense for the state of US$2,000 million dollars.