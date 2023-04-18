On Tuesday, the court in Arnhem canceled the maximum period of 24 weeks that an asylum seeker may work annually. According to the court, the UWV is no longer allowed refuse a work permit if the asylum seeker will work longer as a result.

According to the European Reception Directive, asylum seekers must be given access to the labor market no later than nine months after they have submitted an asylum application. The court ruled that the 24-week requirement unnecessarily restricts access to the labor market and is therefore contrary to the reception directive. “If the asylum seeker performs work during the asylum procedure, this will promote integration in the Netherlands,” said the judge.

Read also: The Netherlands is heading for a ‘socially disruptive’ asylum crisis. All possible ways to avert it seem exhausted



In the case that the court ruled on Tuesday, both the asylum seeker and his employer wanted to continue working together after 24 weeks of employment. But the UWV rejected a new work permit.

Difficulty returning after rejected asylum application?

During the hearing, the UWV argued that expanding the possibilities for work would send a signal that permanent residence in the Netherlands is possible and would make it more difficult for the asylum seeker to return if the asylum application were rejected. However, the court rules that if the application is rejected, the conditions for a work permit are no longer met and there is therefore no question of impeding the return of asylum seekers.

Refugee organization Refugee Connect, which is behind the substantive proceedings, is „incredibly happy and proudon the statement. According to Refugee Connect, this means that all asylum seekers who are not yet status holders can participate in the labor market without restriction after a waiting period of six months. The UWV has four weeks to appeal.