Asylum seekers According to the study, the changes of the last government weakened the position of asylum seekers – Ohisalo: “Being in dangerous waters”

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo says that it is important to make corrections to the changes in the law made during the last government term. Changes to the Aliens Act have, among other things, weakened the position of asylum seekers, according to a recent study.

Last During the government term, Finland sought to find the lowest possible level of protection for asylum seekers.

This will be assessed in a study commissioned by the Government, which examined the overall impact of the changes made to the Aliens Act in 2015–2019. According to the study, changes in the law made during the last government term have weakened the position of applicants for and beneficiaries of international protection.

“Finland has participated in this more general race to the bottom race of the EU member states. The idea has been to seek a level that is no more favorable than other states. The aim has been to prevent people from moving from one country to another, ”said the professor who led the research consortium Elina Pirjatanniemi at a press conference.

According to Pirjatanniemi, this has led to the fact that the main focus of the amendments to the law has been on streamlining procedures and preventing “attractiveness factors” and abuses.

“While this fundamental issue, the right to seek asylum, has received slightly less attention.”

The research team included experts from Åbo Akademi University, the University of Turku, the European Criminal Policy Institute and the Migration Institute.

Pursuit streamlining the asylum process was also not successful, according to the study. The shortening of appeal periods and the weakening of legal aid seemed to have increased the need for re-applications and appeals.

“The changes did not make the process more efficient, but rather the opposite,” Pirjatanniemi said.

According to the study, the position of children had been improved in many ways during the last government term.

However, improvements had been made to unaccompanied children, while the status of children who came with their families had received somewhat less attention. The improvements have therefore not completely prevented the negative effects of general changes in the Aliens Act on children.

In the study attention will be paid to reducing the number of different residence permits. Humanitarian protection was abandoned and the issuance of temporary residence permits was tightened. However, as not everyone leaves the country and it may not be possible to remove them, various groups of interveners have emerged in Finland.

According to Pirjatanniemi, intervening people include people who are well integrated and have found a place to study or work.

“The consequences of the changes in the law have been disproportionate to these people in relation to their social goals.”

The Aliens Act the changes made have been criticized in the past as well. They have been criticized by the Supreme Administrative Court and the Finnish Bar Association, among others.

President of the Supreme Administrative Court Pekka Vihervuori criticized the changes exceptionally In an interview with HS in 2018.

The HS has written about the problems caused by the weakening of legal aid and the how lawyers cheat asylum seekers.

In the study ten measures are recommended to the government. They are as follows:

The possibility for those without a residence permit to obtain a residence permit on a basis other than international protection is mapped out.

The conditions for issuing an alien’s passport will be reviewed.

When deciding on a child’s continuation permit, the stability and continuity of his or her life situation is ensured.

Ensure the equal right to family reunification for all beneficiaries of international protection.

Protecting the best interests of the child in family reunification.

More attention will be paid to the vulnerability of applicants.

Develop an assessment of the impact on fundamental and human rights and children.

Secure funding for key actors, in particular the Finnish Immigration Service, legal aid offices and administrative rights.

Increase basic and further training in the field.

Assess the need for a comprehensive reform of the Aliens Act.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) said at a news conference that the study serves as a good basis for ongoing work in the Interior Ministry. Some of the study’s recommendations are those for which the Board is already preparing preparations.

According to Ohisalo, the Aliens Act has been fragmented, and therefore the government wanted to explain the combined effect of the changes on asylum seekers.

“Ultimately, it’s about the right to life of those receiving protection,” Ohisalo said.

“It is important to take remedial action that strengthens the rule of law.”

At the press conference, Ohisalo discussed Finland’s international position.

“The status of fundamental and human rights is being undermined in many countries. Some seek to secede from international treaty obligations. Finland has positioned itself in international human rights policy as a counterbalance to this development, which is essential, ”Ohisalo said.

“According to this study, Finland’s approach to asylum seekers differs from the basic approach emphasizing human rights. For them, we have acted differently, aiming only to achieve a minimum level. ”

Ohisalo reminded that Finland applies for membership of the UN Human Rights Council.

“Perhaps one can ask for whom only the minimum level will be implemented next. And is this in line with the fact that we have sought such bodies. We are in dangerous waters if the rights of these people are not defended, but instead weakened. ”

Ohisalo also referred to the findings of the study on the assessment of the best interests of the child.

He said he considered it particularly important that the rights of the child be protected in the best possible way.

Ohisalo also said he was worried about interruptions.

“I think it is important that solutions are now found where no one falls to the margins of society and we are able to secure the realization of all human rights and inclusion,” Ohisalo said.

“The Ministry of the Interior is working to combat paperlessness and consider how to prevent the emergence of shadow societies. It is humanly and in terms of internal security that we know who there is in society. ”

Exact figures are not available, but according to police estimates, in 2019 there were about 220–900 persons who had received a negative asylum decision and who have not left the country. According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, their number in the summer of 2020 was about 700–1100.

According to the government program, the government will “develop legislation and enforcement practices to promote more flexible employment for those who have been granted a negative asylum decision.”

This is a politically sensitive project that is still being prepared by the Ministry.