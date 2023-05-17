with videoThe cabinet remains internally divided on the question of how to curb the high influx of asylum seekers. A plan to grant some of the asylum seekers a B status does not seem to be the solution either.

For about six months now, the cabinet has been discussing how to deal with the large influx of asylum seekers. And after deliberation yesterday there was talk of ‘good discussions’ (according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte), but ‘more time is needed’ (according to Minister Hugo de Jonge).

A plan to grant some of the asylum seekers a B status, so that they have a shorter right of residence and are not allowed to bring family members over, is also not the magic pill for reaching a political deal. Although VVD and CDA are in favor, coalition partners D66 and ChristenUnie oppose it. "I don't see how this option can help," said D66 MP Anne-Marijke Podt. CU'er Don Ceder is also skeptical: ,,This is not a short-term solution, while we want to prevent people from having to sleep outside in the grass again." He even speaks of a 'bullying measure'.

This plan, which is mainly advocated by the CDA, boils down to the fact that asylum seekers are divided into two categories: those with an A status and those with a B status. The first group includes people who are at risk in their own country, for example because they are gay or because of their religion. The second group consists of asylum seekers who are fleeing war, but could return once the war ends. The latter category then has no right to permanent residence and – important for reducing the influx – also has no right to bring family members here.

The paradox is that the Netherlands already knew the system with A and B status from 1974 up to and including 2000. Only then it was abolished because of the high influx. Because asylum seekers could litigate almost endlessly against their B status, that was 'a reason to come to the Netherlands especially', remarked then State Secretary Job Cohen (PvdA). The number of possibilities to appeal against decisions of the IND immigration service was considerably reduced, but in 2023 the IND is still overburdened.

CU Member of Parliament Ceder therefore says: “If you look at the past, you see that such a status system was not feasible and does not solve structural problems.” so that mayors can be obliged to provide shelter. And he wants a second registration center to be built really soon, next to the one in Ter Apel. In short: there is still more to do before we can talk about a status system.

This seems to be a compromise between the coalition parties – and in the cabinet – still as far away as six months ago. But State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) remains cheerful. “I remain optimistic anyway, because everyone is in the position that we have to work it out together.”

Still, time is running out, at least for the VVD. After all, it was party leader Rutte who promised a 'personal commitment' at a conference of his party in November to stem the flow of asylum seekers. On June 3, the VVD has another party congress, where some of the supporters will want to see results.

That is why it was initially planned to reach a decision in the last week of May, but Minister Hugo de Jonge (Housing, CDA) said yesterday that the consultations will ‘take a few more weeks’. The end of May is probably too early. “I think we will need more time to actually figure it out.”

