The Netherlands still has too few places to receive asylum seekers. That is why existing locations for emergency shelter will remain available for longer in Zoetermeer, Vierhouten and Zelhem, among others. Other municipalities, on the other hand, have decided to stop the temporary reception of asylum seekers.

In Zoetermeer, about 500 status holders and promising asylum seekers have been accommodated in the old prison on the A12 since February last year. The building has not been in use since 2017. Last summer, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) asked for an extension and expansion of the reception, due to a shortage of reception places.

Zoetermeer has now agreed: "The municipality understands that there is a crisis situation in the reception of refugees." The shelter will be expanded to 630 places and in principle extended until February 2025, but the exact duration may depend on the new distribution law that the cabinet is working on.

Extended in Overijssel and Gelderland

In Kampen, Overijssel, ten to sixteen status holders can be accommodated in a building belonging to the Theological University. They can then already start their integration, while waiting for a home, says the municipality. The shelter is available for six months. Status holders are recognized as refugees and are therefore allowed to stay in the Netherlands. The temporary shelter allows them to leave the asylum seekers’ center and there will be room for newcomers there.

The emergency shelter for asylum seekers in hotel Mallejan in Vierhouten (municipality of Nunspeet) in Gelderland will remain available for six months longer. About eighty young asylum seekers are staying in the building. “We would have loved to see it differently, but the reality is that there is still a great shortage of shelter for refugees. We should not close our eyes to that,” reports the municipality of Nunspeet.

In Zelhem (municipality of Bronckhorst) in Gelderland, fifty young single asylum seekers are housed in a group accommodation at a Christian campsite. That shelter opened in November and will now be extended until the end of April. Then they go to a permanent shelter in the neighboring municipality of Berkelland.

Stop emergency care

Losser in Twente stops providing emergency shelter for asylum seekers. Since July, about forty refugees have been housed in the former Aloysius School. The last asylum seeker must have left the building in April. “We can’t keep extending this,” said the municipality. He says that the emergency shelter demands a lot from civil servants, and they should also focus on the reception of Ukrainians and status holders.

Waddinxveen is also closing its emergency shelter. The more than 130 refugees who have been in a tennis hall since September will go to a new asylum seekers center in Leiden next week. In Nieuwegein, reception on the MS Princess asylum ship will end at the end of this month. The 92 refugees on board will go to Nijmegen, Duivendrecht, Purmerend and Bleskensgraaf, among others.

Last week, the Security Council, in which the 25 security regions work together, asked for more flexible rules for housing asylum seekers. Municipalities can sometimes find places, but have difficulty arranging things that are subsequently necessary, such as education and care for the asylum seekers. As a result, the municipalities still threaten to drop out and then the refugees can end up on the street, according to chairman Hubert Bruls.

