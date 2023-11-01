Home page politics

Before the federal-state summit on migration, high-ranking politicians from the CDU/CSU and FDP are starting a debate about asylum procedures outside Europe. That causes criticism.

Düsseldorf/Berlin – The SPD and Greens parliamentary groups reject the asylum procedures outside the European Union (EU) proposed by the CDU and FDP. Rule-of-law procedures and compliance with human rights must be guaranteed in third countries, said SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese Rhenish Post. The Union interior ministers of the grand coalition, Horst Seehofer and Thomas de Maizière, had already failed.

The ongoing negotiations between Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and the EU Parliament about asylum procedures in centers at Europe’s external borders are more promising. “In addition, Chancellor Scholz is currently negotiating with Nigeria about migration centers for returnees to support them in their return home,” said Wiese. Both are interrelated and are more humane than asylum procedures outside the EU.

SPD and Greens against asylum procedures outside Europe

Green politician Irene Mihalic also reacted skeptically. “I am surprised that the Union, as a Christian-conservative party, finds it so easy to advocate solutions that do not comply with EU law and are intended to actually undermine the right to asylum,” said the parliamentary director of the Greens in the Bundestag Rhenish Post. Instead, realistic, legally compliant solutions are needed.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst had spoken out in favor of examining asylum procedures outside Europe. After their arrival in Europe, refugees should be brought to partner countries along the escape routes “so that procedures and protection can take place there according to the rule of law,” said the CDU politician South German newspaper. “This means that those who cannot expect protection status do not come to our country in the first place.”

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also supported carrying out asylum procedures in third countries outside the EU. This would “create clarity about the protection status and prevent people without prospects from taking the dangerous route across the Mediterranean.”

Asylum procedure outside Europe: Migration researcher considers Wüst’s proposal to be “sensible”

Migration researcher Gerald Knaus commented positively on Wüst’s suggestion. “That makes sense,” he said on the TV station World. “Especially those who have a stomach ache at the thought of carrying out asylum procedures in third countries must always be reminded of what we have now: We have had inhumane, immoral, intensive cooperation with Libya for over six years, where people have been returned also financed by the EU.”

At the federal-state summit next Monday (November 6th), the prime ministers of the federal states will discuss migration policy with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). (dpa/cs)