Der Migrationsfachmann Daniel Thym von der Universität Konstanz bescheinigt dem Vorschlag im Gespräch mit der F.A.S., eine „Trendwende“ in der Migrationspolitik einleiten zu können. Der CDU-Innenpolitiker Philipp Amthor sieht gar eine „historische Chance, das Problem jetzt zu lösen“.

Zuletzt wurde der Vorschlag 2018 von der CSU gemacht, scheiterte aber an den damaligen Mehrheiten, vor allem an der von Angela Merkel geführten CDU und am Koalitionspartner SPD. Seitdem wurde die deutsche Migrationspolitik in kleinen Schritten verschärft, aber auch immer wieder durch Sonderaufnahmeprogramme oder erleichterte Einbürgerungen großzügiger gestaltet.

Spätestens seit Solingen sei nun klar, dass die „Politik der Trippelschritte“ nichts bringe, sagte der Parlamentarische Geschäftsführer der Unionsfraktion, Thorsten Frei, der F.A.S. und gestand ein, „dass wir auch als Union ein bisschen Zeit gebraucht haben“.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





However, the Chancellor quickly signaled that he would not go along with the crucial issue. Instead, he offered a negotiation format involving his coalition partners and the CDU and CSU state premiers. This would mean that Merz would be surrounded by party friends who either think they have a chance of becoming chancellor or, like Daniel Günther, are fundamentally unfamiliar with his course.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt spoke of a “traffic light stalling discussion group” that would not decide on the necessary “tough course”. In the Union’s opinion, this was also reflected in the security package that the coalition presented on Thursday. The government was “not prepared to seriously address the restriction of migration,” said CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann.

Cooperation with Merz would destroy the government

Parts of the coalition believe that the increasing violence of perpetrators with a migrant background has little to do with uncontrolled migration. “We have an Islamism problem in Germany, but that cannot be attributed to immigration alone,” said the Green Party’s interior politician Lamya Kaddor to the FAS, referring to ethnic German converts and naturalized Germans who can no longer be described as migrants. Merz’s proposals were met with sympathy by the FDP, but as a whole the traffic light coalition does not want to make any substantial changes to German asylum policy. Cooperation between the Chancellor and the CDU chairman on this issue would blow up the government.

Controls at the border with Poland in October 2023. So far, no asylum seekers may be turned away. AP

In the spring, the Union was still promoting the third-country concept as the core of its migration policy, but now it is all about speed. The state’s ability to act must be demonstrated immediately, says Amthor. Constitutional lawyer Thym cannot understand Scholz’s objection that he sees the “individual right to asylum” under threat. Rejections would neither violate Article 16 of the Basic Law nor the non-refoulement principle of the Geneva Refugee Convention, he says. After all, asylum seekers would only be sent back to neighboring countries where they would “not be exposed to a situation of persecution.”

There could be friction with EU legislation, but that could be changed – and today it already has a clause according to which non-compliance with European asylum law provisions is justified under special conditions. Merz wants to play this card, the declaration of a national emergency. Thym considers this to be “legally justifiable”, even though some EU states have already failed with similar attempts at the European Court of Justice.

CDU man Amthor believes that in the end the Federal Constitutional Court would have to decide if the ECJ “rejects a national measure to restore public security”. In any case, the long court decision-making times would give the government plenty of time to, as Amthor puts it, send the message to the world “that the word ‘asylum’ no longer provides access to the German welfare state”.

In the end, isolation

The approach would have potentially far-reaching consequences. Thym outlines two scenarios in particular. If the neighboring countries refuse to take back rejected people, there is a risk of a “collapse of the European asylum system.” It is more likely that countries such as Austria or Denmark would close their borders if Germany tightened its asylum policy to this extent. This could trigger a “chain reaction” similar to 2015, when Austria began to close the Balkan route. It would be the “starting signal for a tough European asylum policy,” says Thym. The end result would be the sealing off of the EU with a fortified external border.

But even in security circles, not everyone thinks this is a good idea. Blanket rejections are not compatible with the law, believes the Federal Chairman of the Police Union, Jochen Kopelke: “We police officers would be committing a criminal offense by doing so.” Kopelke does not think this is productive either. “Terrorist organizations operate digitally, across borders, and they always find people who they turn into perpetrators,” he says. Blanket rejections “would hit the wrong people.”

Kopelke finds another debate more important: how rejected asylum seekers and dangerous individuals can leave Germany more quickly. More than half of all deportations still fail; the Solingen attacker was also supposed to have been taken to Bulgaria, but was not found and disappeared.

Will a new security package and deportation to Afghanistan be enough? Chancellor Scholz during his visit to the terrorist attack scene in Solingen dpa

On Thursday, Afghan criminals were returned to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban took power. But the daily routine of deportations in Germany remains arduous. “More consistency” is needed, said Hesse’s Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) to the FAS; it is made far too easy for those required to leave the country to evade deportation. Germany must not allow itself to be “led around by the nose”. People can already be put on the wanted list or, if there is a risk of them fleeing, they can be taken into deportation detention or custody for departure. However, this often fails because the immigration authorities are overloaded, according to officials – they have to examine each individual case and are notoriously at their limits. People may think twice about whether to search with all their might for a person they have not found or hope that they will be there next time.

Dependent on the goodwill of the countries of origin

However, most deportations fail not because of lax laws or a lack of staff, but because of other countries. “Many people think that it is only the fault of the German authorities and errors in the system that so many deportations fail,” says Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens of the SPD. But Germany is always dependent on the goodwill of the countries of origin – if they do not take someone back because they do not allow the plane to land or the authorities do not issue the migrants with a passport for entry, even the strictest German laws are of no use.

The Dublin procedure, which actually obliges countries where migrants have entered the EU to take them back, is also not working. Italy and Hungary do not take them back at all, others only do so with harassment. Behrens says that because countries like Turkey only accept returns on scheduled flights and not on charter flights, some migrants smear themselves with feces so that the pilot would not take them with them. Others rioted and screamed on the plane.

The problem is not just the right to asylum, says Behrens, but also this: the immigration authorities have to deal with people every day who will do almost anything to avoid being deported. However, many flights are not even planned because Germany does not deport people to many countries. For this reason alone, says CDU minister Poseck, the demand for more places for deportation detention is pointless, especially since in many places they are only half full: deportation detention can only be imposed if a person is about to leave the country. But in many cases this is not the case.

More robust stance required from Germany

If something is to change fundamentally, Poseck believes there is only one way: fewer migrants through a viable European migration policy, which is, however, still up in the air – and more safe countries of origin. He demands that Germany take a much more robust stance in negotiations on readmission agreements and, for example, threaten to withdraw development aid. “That would also be the task of the German Foreign Minister.”

Poseck also believes that deportations to Syria and Afghanistan are essential – not just for criminals, but in general. After all, we cannot wait for “our democratic and moral standards to prevail everywhere”, but must “make compromises with problematic rulers in order to protect our interests”.

This attitude is also gaining ground in the traffic light coalition. Irene Mihalic, parliamentary secretary of the Greens, remains against it. Outlawed regimes such as the Taliban or Assad demand a price for taking back their troops, she says, and we should not pay that price and thereby support them. She believes that Germany would be safer if a dangerous criminal were in a German prison rather than in the hands of “terrorists and mass murderers.”