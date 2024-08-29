Scharfe Kritik kommt vor allem von der Grünen Jugend. „Dass die Ampel auf den schrecklichen Terroranschlag von Solingen mit weiteren Asylrechtsverschärfungen reagiert, ist ein Armutszeugnis. Statt Islamismus zu bekämpfen, werden Geflüchtete bekämpft“, sagte die Co-Chefin der Nachwuchsorganisation, Katharina Stolla, der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Berlin.

„Islamismus lässt sich nicht einfach abschieben, denn er hat längst eine eigene Traditionslinie in Europa und zielt auf Menschen, die hier geboren und aufgewachsen sind“, sagte Stolla. „Aus Angst vor Rechten lässt sich die Ampel mal wieder nach rechts treiben.“ Diese stärke diese und stachle zu mehr Gewalt gegen Geflüchtete und migrantische Menschen an. Auch ihre Co-Sprecherin Svenja Appuhn äußert sich auf X kritisch zu dem Maßnahmenpaket.

Police union disappointed

The police union (GdP) had hoped for more from the so-called security package of the traffic light government. “We expected more powers than were presented here today,” said GdP federal chairman Jochen Kopelke to the German Press Agency in Berlin. In particular, he missed regulations on storing IP addresses and immediate improvements for the federal police at the borders with more staff, better equipment and modern technology. A general background check of people entering from areas of operation of terrorist groups is also necessary.

The GdP, however, viewed the plans to allow the police to use biometric facial recognition software as progress. The manhunt for the RAF terrorist Daniela Klette had shown how much the police’s hands were tied in this regard.

In addition, the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution need more personnel and powers on the Internet. “Other countries are telling us that the authorities can use their own online investigations to identify potential radicalization before an act is committed,” said Kopelke. “But our laws do not allow for that. At this point, data protection is given too high a standard, which is not justified in view of the incomprehensible suffering that terrorist attacks cause.”

“Unfortunately, these are not the necessary measures”

The Union also believes that the traffic light coalition’s asylum plans are inadequate. “There is nothing wrong in the paper presented, but unfortunately it does not contain the necessary measures,” CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann told the “Rheinische Post” on Thursday. The federal government is “not prepared to seriously address the restriction of illegal migration.”

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt has announced that the package of measures will be examined in detail. “Obviously, things are now possible that the traffic light coalition has always rejected,” the CSU politician told the German Press Agency.

Dobrindt stressed: “If the traffic light coalition now changes course and approaches the Union in terms of content, we will look closely at the content. The decisive factor for us remains that the numbers of illegal migration must go down and the number of deportations must go up.”

FDP Chairman Christian Lindner, on the other hand, welcomed the package of measures put in place by the traffic light coalition in response to the terrorist attack in Solingen. “It is right that we have now tightened up our migration policy,” the Federal Finance Minister told the German Press Agency in Markkleeberg, Saxony. “People expect control and consistency when it comes to immigration to our country. And from the perspective of the Free Democrats, this package has achieved this.”

Lindner particularly welcomed the fact that refugees whose asylum procedures are the responsibility of another EU state under the Dublin rules will no longer receive benefits in Germany. This is “enormously important,” he said. “This is another important step to limit the magnetism of the German welfare state.”

AfD leader Alice Weidel did not take the plan seriously. “Those primarily responsible for the migration disaster and the erosion of internal security are acting as if they seriously want to solve the self-inflicted migration crisis just before the state elections,” she wrote on X. “Voters will not be blinded by this pure panic PR.”