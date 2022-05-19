L’Aquila, child who died in kindergarten: woman under investigation for road murder

The woman who owns thecar that overwhelmed the fence of theasylum, killing a 4-year-old child and injuring five, is being investigated with the hypothesis of a crime of road murder. In these hours a summit is underway at the police headquarters of theEagle attended by the PM Stefano Galloowner of the investigation, the head of Mobile Danilo Di Lauraand the others investigators. “We are doing our best with our utmost commitment,” Gallo told theHandle.

The Flying Squad and the Prosecutor’s Office Aquilana aim to shed light on the dynamics of events and related responsibilities. The hearing of the witnesses is underway and, as regards the woman under investigation, unrepeatable examinations for which the presence of the defenders is required. The same was also heard investigated, which appeared very tried by tragedy.

According to what has been learned, the woman, mom of two twins that he was going to take back toasylumhe would park his car, one Passat, leaving inside the eldest son. So far the dynamics seem clear: the investigations and technical examinations aim in particular to establish whether the car ended up in the asylum due to technical defects or whether it was the minor who deactivated the handbrake. The car is impounded and lengthy investigations are expected.

L’Aquila, a child who died in kindergarten: it is city mourning for the community

City mourning in the city. The events scheduled for the next few days have been canceled and theEagle clings to the families of the victims. Precisely for this reason the A. Casella Conservatory has canceled the concert scheduled for this afternoon.

The health conditions of the two girls of about 4 years are stable victims ofaccident, hospitalized since yesterday afternoon at the intensive care pediatric hospital of Gemell, where the treatments continue. This was announced by the Roman hospital itself.

L’Aquila: a child who died in kindergarten, the teacher: “I won’t forget those images. I saw the children under the wheels “

There kindergarten teacher he commented on the microphones ofHandle: “I saw some children under the wheels, I won’t forget this image so easily”.

“With some children we tried to pretend that it was a game, or at least to minimize it, explaining that today the parents came to pick them up early”, added the teacher. The children however have the scene clearly etched in their minds as one states mom: “My daughter told me she was saved because at that moment she was inside the garden house”

Giusi Fonziaunt of the little one Thomasrecalls the child on the pages of the regional newspaper The center: “It was my little Love. A very special little person. Perhaps too delicate for this world. A sensitive, empathetic child. A purenot because all children aren’t, but because he really was. “

