Of: Florian Naumann

In Russia, a new wave of mobilization could threaten. There is no movement in Germany on the subject of protection for Russians. They are now demanding the Greens at Merkur.de.

Berlin/Munich – For the past nine months, the people of Ukraine have been victims of a bloody Russian war of aggression. But many Russians also have to fear for their freedom or even their lives: members of the opposition, Kremlin critics and activists have been under pressure for a long time anyway – at the latest when Vladimir Putin partially mobilized, many men in the country also have to fear being sent to a potentially fatal war operation. There are indications that the Forced recruitments continue or even be increased againhow fr.de reported.

All the more astonishing: Since the end of September, German politicians have hardly spoken publicly about asylum for Russian conscientious objectors. At that time, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), but also representatives of the FDP, the Greens and the Union, spoke out in favor of generous regulations. The Federal Ministry of the Interior has now, at the request of Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA initially not commented on the current state of affairs – the Greens parliamentary group issued a clear call for action to the coalition partners SPD and FDP.

Ukraine war: Greens call for “concrete steps” – protection for Russians “who oppose Putin”

“Interior Minister Faeser and Justice Minister Buschmann have promised that Russians who oppose the despot Putin are also welcome in Germany and will find protection here. These words must be followed by concrete steps,” said Konstantin von Notz, Vice President of the Greens Merkur.de.

The two ministers were urged “once again to clarify as quickly as possible how people can be helped both quickly and pragmatically in cooperation with the European partners,” emphasized von Notz.

The Green left no doubt that the question is urgent from the point of view of his group. As a “strong country within Europe”, Germany must do its part “to ensure that Russian members of the opposition, conscientious objectors and deserters are accepted in European countries in order to protect them from being forcibly recruited in a war that violates international law”. The situation in Russia is “threatening”, and long prison sentences are threatened. At the same time, the borders to EU countries have often already been decided.

Russia: Asylum in Germany for conscientious objectors? Topic contains fuel

There could be several reasons for the alleged standstill in the traffic light coalition. One possible explanation: Finding a solution at EU level is proving difficult. In the Baltic States, for example, people are skeptical. Lithuania’s former head of state Vytautas Landsbergis even warned of the “mass exodus” as “another ugly weapon” of Putin. He spoke of how refugees could be used by the Kremlin to “destabilize” host countries.

But the topic could also harbor explosives in domestic politics. In view of the large number of people fleeing Ukraine, local authorities in Germany already feel overwhelmed. At the same time, there are also security concerns in this country. Von Notz emphasized Merkur.de-Question also: “Of course” when accepting Russian members of the opposition and conscientious objectors “security policy aspects should also be taken into account”.

Germany and the flight from Russia: the association reprimands “window dressing” – the ministry is silent for the time being

However, conscientious objection is a human right. Rudi Friedrich, managing director of the conscientious objector network Connection eV, called for action by the federal government as early as September. “If people – as has been the case so far – have no chance of getting to Germany at all, such protection promises are window dressing,” he warned at the time, referring to Faeser’s statements. For example, “humanitarian visas” are needed.

An indication that the situation is difficult for many Russians: According to the Finnish border guards could bring “thousands” of people fleeing from Russia to the region stop – in view of problematic entry regulations, probably often with manipulated papers. The Federal Ministry of the Interior answered the request for current data on the number of Russian refugees in Germany Merkur.de not at first either. (fn)