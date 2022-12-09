Either the chancellor did not know, or AMLO ordered him to silence the request and then put him on the balcony.

President López Obrador’s denial of what Foreign Minister Ebrard said about the frustrated asylum for coup leader Pedro Castillo is resounding.

His words are so exclusive that it seems unlikely that “brother” Marcelo is the corcholata that his boss will uncover to succeed him in 2024.

“We have a favorable asylum policy, I don’t think we would refuse. If he asks for it, we consider it and in the positive sense. We are not opposed, but he has not done it, ”Ebrard said the day before yesterday in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga, and he repeated the same thing on Wednesday afternoon in other journalistic spaces.

Plus:

“Neither have I received any calls from Pedro, from him, from his family or from someone close asking me to give him asylum or something like that…”.

His statement seemed sincere and convincing, but yesterday his boss flaunted him as if he were a liar:

“I looked for Marcelo Ebrard and informed him, and I told him to talk to the ambassador and open the door of the embassy in accordance with our tradition of asylum…”.

For Marcelo to say he did not know anything, there are only two: either López Obrador did not inform him, as he assures, or he ordered him to deny that the offender had requested asylum to later put him on the balcony.

The embarrassing difference between what one and the other say in public reflects a deplorable communication in their personal treatment, despite the fact that the subordinate is perhaps the most relevant of those who make up the cabinet and carries out key assignments.

This would explain the recklessness with which the chancellor has demanded an “even floor” for the morenista process of designation of the presidential candidacy in the face of the warm displays of support for the head of the capital government by López Obrador, while Ebrard has had to put up with attacks verbal and physical attacks from irate fans yelling “it’s Claudia!” or, as in the procession on November 27, that they have even spit it out.

The contradiction is also manifested in international relations:

AMLO usually invokes the sobada “non-intervention” in other people’s affairs but, with summary judgments and generalities such as those applied to Mexico, he supports rulers who have been unmasked by their institutions.

In the Peruvian case, he says that he will see if he “recognizes” Castillo’s co-religionist who was appointed president, ignoring the principle that Mexico neither recognizes nor ignores foreign governments (and the same happens with those who, according to Argentine justice, are corrupt and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been sentenced to serve prison as soon as her term as vice president ends and she loses her jurisdiction).

Added to the list of unpresentable people with whom López Obrador identifies are the dictators of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

Why don’t you take into account that other leaders of the Latin American left such as the Chilean Gabriel Boric Font openly condemn the tyranny of Daniel Ortega, or the respect for the Peruvian institutions that dismissed and imprisoned Pedro Castillo expressed by the Brazilian Lula da Silva …?