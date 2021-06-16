The hot iron at “Hard but fair”: The focus was on the EU’s refugee policy. What has happened since 2015? Everyone agrees that there are major problems.

Berlin – The last “Hard but fair” broadcast before the summer break is not about Corona, but about asylum policy. And this topic, too, continues to offer explosive material: “Does Germany also want to deter rather than help?” Provoked moderator Frank Plasberg in his introduction. He warns with a symbolic forefinger raised: “To deter, however, means drowning in case of doubt or letting it go to waste in the camp!”

The ARD talker asks his guests an extremely difficult question: “Whether there is a solution that will last with their hearts and minds?” He wants to know. To come to the point: The round cannot offer the comprehensive solution either. In return, the talk guests present the different EU positions and interests very well. At the moment, the confederation of states is still getting caught up in a dispute in search of a continental solution.

The journalist Isabel Schayani and the Protestant bishop Petra Bosse-Huber put the focus on human destinies and morals. Nikolaus Blome takes the real view from the conservative perspective. The EPP faction leader in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), can sing a song about constraints and the balancing act between foreign policy and national interests – and why financial aid is not enough, says ex-Greens chairman Cem Özdemir.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed with:

Manfred Weber (CSU) – Member of the European Parliament, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament

– Member of the European Parliament, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Cem Özdemir (B’90 / Greens) – Member of the Bundestag

– Member of the Bundestag Petra Bosse-Huber – Bishop abroad and Vice President of the Church Office of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD)

– Bishop abroad and Vice President of the Church Office of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) Isabel Schayani – “Weltspiegel” presenter

– “Weltspiegel” presenter Nikolaus Blome – Head of the Politics and Society department in the RTL central editorial office

Isabel Schayani is one of the journalists who let the refugees in Moria, who were battered by harsh conditions and part of their war experiences, have their say. In 2021 she was awarded the “Grimme Prize Special” for her reports and reports from the Greek camp. Schayani was back on site now – nine months after the devastating fire in the camp – and summarizes her latest impressions in a sobering way: “Of course, one always hopes that things will get a little better,” she says – because the refugees may be exaggerating. But that is not the case.

Although the number of camp residents has decreased, people would continue to live under torn tarpaulins, illness and mental neglect are the order of the day. The situation has catastrophic consequences, especially for children. Bishop Bosse-Huber later pointed out the high suicide rate among children in the refugee camps, eight-year-olds who would be seriously injured out of hopelessness.

ARD: Asylum issue at Plasberg – after the camp the impoverishment?

Even those who manage to get out of the camp are threatened with “impoverishment”, reports Schayani – without assistance and work permits, in some cases even without accommodation. That, she explains, is what the Greek government wants. “So that they can move on, for example to Germany,” adds Plasberg.

CSU man and EU politician Manfred Weber openly admits the political fiasco: “The refugee policy since 2015 is the great failure of Europe!” So far, it has not been possible to find a common humanitarian approach and implement it, Weber said. Political interests – in domestic but also in foreign policy, for example in the conflict with neighboring countries such as Turkey but also Morocco – are in the foreground. That would leave a “political wound”.

But he is also experiencing an improvement. “There are fewer,” says Weber, referring to the asylum seekers. “The cases are being processed. With a recognition rate of 70 percent! They get a perspective in the European Union. “Weber thinks:” Europe can be proud of the fact that we are helping! “

Greens: Özdemir is calling for more financial aid for states at EU external borders when it comes to “Hart aber fair”

Özdemir calls for more financial aid for first-time host countries at the European external borders but also with a view to economic refugees from North Africa, who are causing confrontation with the border police, especially in the southern European countries. Blome says what he thinks goes wrong: “Erdogan gets billions for managing part of the refugee problem, but he no longer does what he signed.” The journalist means that the refugees are migrating to Germany prevent.

Bishop Bosse-Huber contradicts angrily: “If you park people in hopelessness, even in Turkey, there is no added value in humanity,” she says. Weber believes a different strategy is more important. “The real change since 2015 is that a fence has been built on the Greek-Turkish border”. This ensures that EU law is implemented in the European Union. Weber: “Illegal immigration will be stopped, gangs of smugglers will stop working!”

“Hard but fair”: Blome wants a clear address for migrants

Weber warns of the consequences of a crumbling European unity if “EU laws that we as member states have agreed with one another” are not implemented. Then “we create real chaos and also a lot of suffering in this world!” Warns Weber. Refugees entering Europe also have no right to choose the country in which they are granted protection: “The refugee cannot say: I’m not going to Romania because I don’t like it there. Not everyone is allowed to go to Germany! “

Blome thinks it makes sense to start directly with the refugees. “The credit rates of the Maghreb states and the three North African states fluctuate around one to two percent,” he emphasizes. Even the people who make it across the Mediterranean alive have almost no chance of staying. Blome: “That should be said to people a little more clearly.”

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

It’s good that other important topics are finally being discussed again – and not just Corona is predominant. The arguments were put forward conclusively. However, there is still no solution for the millions of people on the move. It didn’t feel good for anyone with a touch of humanity.