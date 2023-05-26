According to him, there is no deadline, because ‘the process is still ongoing internally’. At the same time, Rutte made no secret of the differences between the cabinet parties. According to VVD and CDA, the influx is too high and the arrival of asylum seekers in the Netherlands should be discouraged, but D66 and ChristenUnie view this very differently. There is no solution for the short term, Rutte acknowledges. “Everyone sees that it is getting stuck in education, the housing shortage, the support for shelter. That can be determined objectively. But there’s no point beating each other’s brains about whether you think the influx is too high. We must prevent people from lying in the grass in Ter Apel again.” Rutte cannot rule out the possibility that this will happen. “Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that.”