A report published by the European Asylum Agency reveals that in the first six months of 2023 around 519,000 asylum applications have been submitted to the 27 countries that make up the European Union, as well as to Norway and Switzerland. Petitions filed from January to June have increased 28% this year, compared to the same time period in 2022, representing the highest spike in asylum applications since the 2016 migration crisis.

According to figures of the report, the number of existing requests increases to 682,000 if we add the pending cases that have not received a response for more than six months; a figure that rises by 34% compared to the first half of last year.

However, the bureaucratic mess in Europe is intensified by also revealing the acceptance and rejection rates: only 41% of applications are accepted by member states of the European bloc.

The majority of applicants who are rejected appeal the decision, so the total number of applications pending a response could rise to 920,000 open cases.

Although the refugee crisis in the old continent reaches historic peaks, the European institutions in charge of receiving asylum seekers cannot cope, which hinders the procedures and lengthens the times of uncertainty for all those who flee their countries to seek a better life in Europe.

“It is clear that, when the requests increase, if the decision-making authorities are not provided with material and human resources, they do not have the capacity to process them,” said Elena Muñoz, coordinator of the legal service of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid, for the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

Germany tops the list of recipient countries with 30% positive resolutions; They are followed, by far, by Spain with 17% and France with 16% of accepted applications. Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Morocco, Colombia and Turkey are some of the countries of origin that make up the asylum-seeking population on European soil.

“These people have been to hell and have suffered violence, sexual abuse or torture (…) and then they have been denied reception; the impact on people’s physical and mental health is going to be enormous,” said Emilie Van Limbergen , a member of ‘Doctors Without Borders’ in Belgium, a country that has been criticized for its harsh policies regarding the housing of asylum seekers in the territory.

Belgium, not enough shelters for asylum seekers

On August 29, the Belgian Asylum Minister, Nicole de Moor, announced in a statement that the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (FEDASIL) -the Brussels agency in charge of managing the reception of asylum seekers- would start to “limit the accommodation capacity” for single men who were requesting asylum in the country, this to give priority to families and unaccompanied minors.

FILE – Several men organize their belongings in a makeshift camp in front of the Petit Chateau reception center, in Brussels, on January 17, 2023. ©AP/Olivier Matthys

“It is a difficult decision, but the arrival of families with children is increasing and they want to prevent children from ending up on the street this winter,” said the Belgian official in her X account.

The decision has been highly criticized by different fronts inside and outside the country; some argue that the policy adopted by the Government of Brussels is in violation of Belgium’s commitments with the European Union, in addition to generating conflict with its obligations under international law.

“It is not only inhumane, but also perfectly illegal (…) There is no hierarchy, we have to accommodate everyone,” said Marie Doutrepont, a lawyer and human rights activist, who also added that she plans to organize a class action lawsuit against of the Belgian government.

From the State, the decision is justified with the increase in the arrival of asylum seekers after Covid-19 and the start of the war in Ukraine, which has caused, according to official figures, an 8% increase in arrivals of refugees to Belgium. A number that complicates the distribution of resources available from the Government, and therefore the stay of the applicants.

FILE – Migrants sleep on the floor of an occupied building in Brussels, on January 31, 2023. ©AP/Olivier Matthys

The long and complex processes of regularization of migratory status in the countries of the European Union have caused nationals of countries in conflict, driven by their desperation and desire for security, to seek other means to reach the old continent. One of them is the deadly maritime crossing through the Mediterranean Sea.

120 migrants are rescued on Greek shores, again

According to official information from the Greek coast guard, 120 migrants were rescued in the Aegean Sea on September 5, after they were abandoned by traffickers on different islands off the Greek coast.

In four separate operations, Greek authorities first rescued 14 migrants on the island of Farmakonisi, where they also found the body of a man who was also presumably part of the migrant contingent.

The more than 100 remaining migrants were rescued in the water, after being identified by the coast guard and being rescued from their rafts, which were in danger of sinking due to the low quality of their materials and the overcrowding with which they were sailing.

According to estimates by the European Asylum Agency, if the trend continues in the remainder of 2023, the European bloc would be receiving more than one million applications by the end of the year. A figure that alarms the 27 governments that combine the institution, and that increasingly seem more reluctant to make their immigration regulations more flexible.

