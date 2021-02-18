Today, Thursday, the European Asylum Support Office announced a 30% decline in asylum applications in the European Union last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The office in Valletta, the capital of Malta, added that in 2020, about 461,300 applications were submitted, compared to about 671,200 in 2019, less than in any period since 2013.

He said that the agency attributed the decline to travel restrictions linked to the Corona virus, for example.

About 4% of requests came from unaccompanied minors.

The biggest drop in requests from people from Nigeria was 44%.

The European Asylum Support Office said the pandemic had also caused the backlog of applications to be somewhat reduced.