CSU politician Christian Doleschal (here with party leader Markus Söder) warns of the SPD’s asylum plans. © Armin Weigel/picture alliance

Minister Nancy Faeser wants to get the blocked asylum policy going with an EU “coalition”. The CSU sounds the alarm – but has to put up with taunts from the SPD.

Berlin/Munich – The EU asylum reform has been blocked for years. But a first attempt by new Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) met with fierce resistance from the CDU and especially the CSU: the Christian Socialists recently warned of new migration pressure and even a destruction of the EU. On Monday they followed up – including in the person of Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.

In the SPD, however, the violent verbal storm of indignation from the opposition met with astonishment. “The Union must ask itself where its successes were when, until recently, it had every opportunity to implement its ideas with the interior minister, federal chancellor and commission president,” said SPD migration expert Lars Castellucci when asked Merkur.de. For years he has been campaigning for an approach based on the division of labor in order to end the deadlock in European asylum policy.

Asylum: Hofreiter promotes Faeser’s plan – no result with Poland and Hungary possible?

When it comes to migration, “we have to get out of crisis mode in order to make it proactive, realistic and with humanitarian responsibility,” added Castellucci. With the French Council Presidency and help from Germany, this is now possible. There was also support from the Greens.

“A coalition of the willing is the only way out,” said the chairman of the EU committee in the Bundestag, Anton Hofreiter, the news agency AFP. “At the moment, he doesn’t see that we can come to a common conclusion on this issue with member states like Hungary or Poland.” Hofreiter also pointed out that “a whole range of cities and municipalities” were ready to “take in refugees”.

After a meeting with EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson in Berlin last Friday, Faeser said that a “coalition of receptive member states” could go ahead and thus initiate the further development of the European asylum system. Her first talks with France and Italy on migration issues had been promising.

CSU finds asylum plan from SPD ministry “fatal”: “Bright specter for the European idea”

Herrmann reprimanded the proposal – referring, among other things, to social spending and Germany’s climate goals. “The proposal of the new Federal Minister of the Interior completely ignores the will of the broad majority of the German population,” Herrmann told the dpa on Monday. He criticized: “Any signal that you want to take in more unqualified refugees in Germany is fatal. It will burden the social security funds and at the same time make it more difficult to achieve the climate goals Focus.

“It is Germany’s responsibility to bring Europe together on the big issues instead of dividing it,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. “The new traffic light spirit in migration policy is a specter for the European idea and shows a lack of respect for the attitude of our neighboring countries.” In an interview with the dpa he added: “Anyone who unilaterally sets new incentives for more migration endangers unity in Europe and the open borders in the EU.” Faeser obviously did not understand that Europe means “assembling everyone behind an idea instead of asserting one’s own ideology against others”.

CSU against asylum plans: “This will destroy Europe in the long run”

CSU politicians had previously warned in dramatic terms. “This will destroy Europe in the long run,” warned MEP Christian Doleschal in the image. Germany cannot pretend “that more people in Europe have to be admitted and that others should then pay for it”.

The situation regarding asylum has long been moot. Countries like Hungary or Poland categorically reject the distribution of incoming refugees to all EU countries. Faeser’s predecessors Horst Seehofer (CSU) and Thomas de Maizière (CDU) also supported plans for a “coalition of the willing” in different variants – but were unable to break the blockade. (fn/dpa/AFP)