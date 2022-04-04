Rand 30 years after an arson attack on an accommodation for asylum seekers in Saarlouis, a man has been arrested. The right-wing extremist will be brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in the course of the day, who will open the arrest warrant and decide on the execution of the pre-trial detention, the federal prosecutor announced on Monday.

The German is strongly suspected of murder, attempted murder to the detriment of 20 people and arson resulting in death. The Karlsruhe authorities are convinced that the 50-year-old man set a fire in the city in Saarland in September 1991 out of his right-wing extremist and racist sentiments. A 27-year-old asylum seeker from Ghana died in the process. Two other residents could only save themselves by jumping out of the window and were seriously injured. The other 18 residents managed to get to safety unharmed.