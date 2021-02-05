This 2021, in addition to the highly promoted Berlanga year, is also the Fernán-Gómez year, since like the Valencian teacher, it is also 100 years since the birth of Fernando Fernán-Gómez (Lima, Peru, August 28, 1921 – Madrid, November 21, 2007), a fundamental figure in the Spanish culture of the 20th century, not only as an actor, but also as a screenwriter, playwright, director, writer and academic.

As director, Fernando Fernán-Gómez debuted with ‘Mental hospital’, in 1952, after two decades of work as an actor. Son of the actress Carola Fernán-Gómez, Fernando was born in Lima (Peru) by accident, since it was the city where his mother and her theater company were on a long tour of Latin America. In 1930 he entered the artistic picture of his school for a small role of waiter in Vital Aza’s work ‘El padrón municipal’. After completing high school, he could not study Philosophy and Letters due to the beginning of the Civil War that he lives in the permanently bombed Madrid, which he would later collect in his theatrical work ‘Bicycles are for the summer’, and in the middle of 1938 he manages to debut in the theater with a small role. But it was not until 1939 when he became meritorious in two companies, and in that of Laura Pinillos he was discovered by Jardiel Poncela, who assigned him a small role in ‘The thieves are honest people’, a play premiered in 1940 at Madrid’s Teatro La Comedia .

In 1943 he was hired by the film production company CIFESA for ‘Cristina Guzmán’, a film directed by Gonzalo Delgrás and began an intense work as a film actor: ‘Destiny apologizes’, (1944),’ Domingo de Carnaval ‘(1945),’ Anchor button ‘(1947),’ The harvest is a lot ‘(1948),’ Life in shadows’ (1948), ‘Balarrasa’ (1950) or ‘That happy couple’ (1951). And a year later he made his directorial debut with ‘Asylum’, an adaptation of a play by Ramón Gómez de la Serna that he co-directed with Luis Miguel Delgado and also starred in.

This is how the actor and director remembered: «I had wanted to direct since I was working in Barcelona four or five years before, with directors like Carlos Serrano de Osma or Pedro Lazaga. I became anxious about directing and began to watch the films worrying a little more about the appearance of the director, who until then had attracted little attention to me »,

However, his debut as a director was due to a series of coincidences: «Manuel Suárez Caso and I wrote the script for ‘Manicomio’ to present it to a contest of the National Syndicate of the Spectacle, but it was not awarded. Shortly after, a film in which he was working as an actor was suspended, and Luis Miguel Delgado and I decided to take advantage of his sets and his organization to shoot ‘Asylum’ with a minimal financial contribution from me ».

At first the script of ‘Madhouse’ was completely prohibited by the censors, since, according to those censors, “madness should not be taken as a joke”, but at the end and after some negotiations and based on the fact that it was an adaptation of a text that when published had no problems, was authorized with some cuts. ‘Asylum’ presented how Carlos is going to visit his girlfriend Juana at the asylum where he works. Once there, the director introduces him to his niece, obsessed with playing the harp all the time, and a male nurse who repeats what Carlos says word for word. It is a story with three duly camouflaged sketches, with three stories told by three patients to the visitor. Along with Fernán-Gómez himself, it is starred by Susana Canales, Julio Peña, María Asquerino, José María Lado, Antonio Vico, Elvira Quintilla, María Rivas and Vicente Parra.

The film opened with a quote from Shakespeare: “Lord give us a blade of madness to free us from foolishness.” His premieres in Madrid on January 25, 1954 and is a huge failure. The surrealism of Gómez de la Serna that had triumphed before the war was not understood by those postwar spectators full of needs. The filmmaker acknowledged that “the intention for which I made these first films and invested my savings in them was to learn the trade, since, due to my circumstances as an actor, I could not do it in a normal way, or enroll in the School or start as an assistant director.