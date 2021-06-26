Today, Saturday, the historic city of Aswan in Upper Egypt continues the performances and activities of the fifth edition of the Aswan International Women’s Film Festival, which is held from 24 to 29 June, with the participation of 33 countries.

Today, a symposium of the Nott Forum for Women’s Issues is being held, and the festival is witnessing a special symposium on cinema and technology, while the screenings of films participating in the festival’s competitions continue.

According to a statement, the festival will announce, during its current session, a list of the 100 best films for women, throughout the history of Egyptian and Arab cinema, a list that was chosen by 70 Egyptian, Arab and Arab film critics.

Residents of the Diaspora.

The festival is expected to publish a documentary book, which includes a collection of studies and articles by the 70 critics participating in the referendum on choosing the 100 best Arab films for women.

In its fifth edition, the festival issues the second annual report on the image of women in Arab cinema, which is issued for the second year in a row, under the supervision of the Egyptian critic and writer, Intisar Al-Dardir.

The report monitors, through a series of studies and articles, the situation of women as the subject of films, as well as their roles in that industry, the pitfalls they faced, and the successes and victories they achieved. The festival will hold a special symposium to discuss the report, which was prepared by 13 Egyptian and Arab writers and critics.