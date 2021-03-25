A momentous match for Real Madrid’s goals in Europe. On April 9 the regular phase of the Euroleague ends. After 30 days there is only, very rare thing, a team classified mathematically for the quarterfinals, Barcelona. From there, chaos. With four rounds and some games postponed to play, four other teams (CSKA, Efes, Milan and Bayern) have a foot and a half in the playoffs, and up to six are going to fight for the last three places. Fenerbahçe is the one that has it the best, but they cannot be misled. And the Zalgiris closes that group with few options. Between Turks and Lithuanians, four teams, Zenit and three Spaniards: Real Madrid, Baskonia and Valencia.