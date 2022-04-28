Asus unveiled ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, a 15.6 inch wireless portable FHD monitor with anti-glare panel and 7800mAh built-in battery, capable of offering up to 3.5 hours of continuous viewing. The wireless functionality eliminates the need for cables, giving users greater freedom of action, and an integrated accelerometer allows auto-rotation of the display, detecting the orientation of the display and automatically switching between landscape and portrait modes. The 1/4 inch socket on the back of the monitor allows for easy mounting with standard tripods. The edges are ultra-thin, just 11.5 mm. ZenScreen Go MB16AWP offers wireless mirroring support for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows 10 and above devices, without the need for additional software or drivers.

It also offers support for the extended desktop projection when paired with macOS, Chrome OS or Windows 10 and higher devices, and it also works via a wired connection with other input devices, as both USB-C or HDMI ports are present. The integrated accelerometer (G-sensor) detects the position of the display and adapts the content on the screen by automatically switching between landscape and portrait modes. In addition to the mini-HDMI port, ZenScreen Go MB16AWP has a pair of USB-C ports, one equipped with DP Alt mode for transmitting audio-video signals and power input on a single cable, and the other set for charging only. Integrated 1-watt stereo speakers round out the equipment, while a built-in smart amplifier helps manage the earphones via a standard 3.5mm jack. Finally, the anti-reflective IPS panel integrates Flicker Free and Blue Light Filter technologies. The price is 569 euros.