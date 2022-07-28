Asus officially unveiled the new Zenfone 9a smartphone that is proposed as compact with its dimensions equal to 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm

and its weight of 169 grams.

Those looking for a compact device will certainly find this new Zenfone 9 interesting, but in reality it is a smartphone that can easily conquer a slice of the market with its specifications.

Under the body we find the most recent SoC signed Qualcomm, that is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by 8 or 16 GB of RAM depending on the model chosen. Zenfone 9 will be available in three versions, the first with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, the second with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, and finally the third with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory.

As for the photographic sector, on the back there are two sensors arranged in a rather symmetrical and pleasant way, the first is a 50 MP Sony IMX 766, while the second is a 12 MP wide-angle lens, the IMX 363. Frontally it is there is a single 12 MP IMX 663 sensor. We therefore do not find many cameras on the back, as many other manufacturers have accustomed us to.

The battery has a capacity of 4,300 mAh and supports 30W fast charging, while the display is a 5.9-inch diagonal Samsung AMOLED and FHD +, HDR10 + resolution.

Availability and price Asus Zenfone 9

As for availability and prices, the new Zenfone 9 is already available for pre-order and will officially debut on the market in August. Prices instead start at € 799 for the basic version, up to € 899 for the one with 16 GB of RAM and 256 of memory. For the first two weeks it will be possible to pre-order the basic model by paying € 729 instead of € 799.