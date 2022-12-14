Christmas hasn’t arrived yet so there’s still time to make (or get ourselves!) some nice technology-themed gifts. ASUS comes to meet us with a new series of discounts and special offers which also allow you to purchase the promotion linked to Zenfone 9 in the 8/128GB model . The smartphone costs €799, but with a free gift: a ASUS Chromebook C204, completely free with the purchase of the smartphone. The promotion is valid until December 18, 2022.

zenfone 9

ASUS Zenfone 9 is a compact top of the range

As we told you in our review, we find the new in this model Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1a main camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor and a compact form factor, with a 5.9-inch display, all with IP68 certification and a certain personality in the design, especially as regards the back of the device.

From the point of view photographic, for example, Zenfone 9 uses a 6-axis hybrid Gimbal stabilizer, as well as Light Trail mode and 4K and 8K video with HDR. The control through the new ZenTouch multifunction power button, placed laterally, is also particular, which allows you to manage some commands such as unlocking with a single touch thanks to the integrated fingerprint sensor and swiping up and down, in addition to the double click for activating various functions.

We also remind you that Zenfone 9 was one of the first smartphones to update to Android 13with all its innovations that include support for Spatial Audio, streaming of messaging apps directly on the Chromebook, the smartphone-tablet connection system and news for sleep well-being, the messaging system and the interface.

But let’s see all of them technical features in an orderly way: