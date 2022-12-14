Christmas hasn’t arrived yet so there’s still time to make (or get ourselves!) some nice technology-themed gifts. ASUS comes to meet us with a new series of discounts and special offers which also allow you to purchase the promotion linked to Zenfone 9 in the 8/128GB model. The smartphone costs €799, but with a free gift: a ASUS Chromebook C204, completely free with the purchase of the smartphone. The promotion is valid until December 18, 2022.
zenfone 9
As we told you in our review, we find the new in this model Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1a main camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor and a compact form factor, with a 5.9-inch display, all with IP68 certification and a certain personality in the design, especially as regards the back of the device.
From the point of view photographic, for example, Zenfone 9 uses a 6-axis hybrid Gimbal stabilizer, as well as Light Trail mode and 4K and 8K video with HDR. The control through the new ZenTouch multifunction power button, placed laterally, is also particular, which allows you to manage some commands such as unlocking with a single touch thanks to the integrated fingerprint sensor and swiping up and down, in addition to the double click for activating various functions.
We also remind you that Zenfone 9 was one of the first smartphones to update to Android 13with all its innovations that include support for Spatial Audio, streaming of messaging apps directly on the Chromebook, the smartphone-tablet connection system and news for sleep well-being, the messaging system and the interface.
But let’s see all of them technical features in an orderly way:
- Dimensions: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1mm
- Weight: 169 grams
- Display:
- 5.9 inch 20:9 OLED
- Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Refresh rate at 120Hz
- Brightness: 800 nits and 1100 nits peak
- SoCs: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- RAM: 8/16GB
- Rear cameras:
- Wide 50MP, f/1.9
- Ultrawide 12MP, f/2.2
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/6
- Bluetooth: 5.2 with A2DP
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Proximity, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Midnight Black
- Moonlight White
- Sunset Red
- starry blue
- Battery: 4300mAh
ASUS Chromebook C204
As indicated, with every purchase of a Zenfone 9 (before December 18, 2022), ASUS will give away a ASUS Chromebook C204a useful notebook for those who need a device to work or for distance learning.
Let’s see the data sheet:
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores)
- 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, Anti-Glare display
- 64G eMMC storage
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM memory on board – Not expandable
- Integrated Video Card Intel UHD Graphics 600
- 720p HD webcam // Without privacy shutter
- Google Assistant voice recognition support
- Spill Resistant NOT Backlit Chiclet keyboard
- Kensington Lock
- Titan C Security Chip
- Rugged design with corners and edges protected by rubber coating
- Only 1.2 kg in weight and 20.01 mm in maximum thickness
