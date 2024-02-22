From the enlarged display to the hardware features, the new ASUS flagship presents itself as a spearhead in the panorama of high-end smartphones.
Bucking the evolution of phone sizes over the years, ASUS has consistently preserved the compact size of its Zenfone.
However, with the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra, it seems that the pattern will be broken; In this sense, the animated graphics with which the company offered a preview of the smartphone are eloquent, where a display appears with the message “Expand your vision“.
The slogan, in addition to highlighting the “ultra” dimensions, seems to refer to the innovative approach based onartificial intelligence that the Taiwanese company is adopting for its next flagship, following the example of the Galaxy S24 with Galaxy AI.
The long-awaited official announcement is scheduled for March 14 while the information already disseminated highlights aexceptional battery life and other notable specifications.
Technical features
Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 featured a 5.9-inch screen, offering a different perspective compared to the more common 6.6 and 6.7-inch displays found in many high-end Android smartphones.
The compact size provided enough room for one pleasant user experiencecharacterized by high quality processors and a certain attention to detail.
The reality of the market, however, is harsh: smaller phones are considered difficult to sell.
Not even Apple, masters of the art of marketing phones, has managed to bring success to iPhone Mini.
Based on the rumors circulating, Zenfone 11 Ultra seems destined to therefore break the mold with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO FHD+ displaycharacterized by a remarkable refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
Under the surface, the adoption of the powerful processor is expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm, supported by a generous memory configuration, with options of up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and internal storage space of 512GB or even 1TB, supported by UFS 4.0 technology.
As for the photographic compartment, the back should house one triple camerawith a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor equipped with optical stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle module and a 32MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens.
For selfies, a 32MP front camera is expected.
Finally, with a generous battery 5500mAhthe device offers 65W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
A “new dress”
In aesthetic terms, the renderings released online suggest the adoption of a style similar to that of ASUS' ROG Phone series, whose latest successor is the powerful ROG Phone 8, with thin bezels around a flat display and a central hole.
Zenfone 11 Ultra comes in a range of five colors: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green and Desert Sienna.
However, now Zenfone finds itself facing a situation for which it was not fully prepared: it will no longer be able to consider itself a “small giant”.
The next upcoming model comes much closer to the size standard of current smartphones, showing similarities to the Galaxy S24.
Although Zenfone is a bit thinner, Samsung's model, with a 6.2-inch screen, is just a tad shorter.
While this might be a pain for lovers of compact phones, it seems that ASUS is seriously considering the option of embracing new trends and giving up the distinctive approach it has maintained so far.
