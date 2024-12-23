We have had the opportunity to put the new Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra to the test, and the first thing to say is that it has exceeded our expectations. Asus has created a ‘smartphone’ that not only stands out for its power, but also for its versatility, its AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and its focus on the user experience. The terminal presents a sober and elegant design, with a body aluminum that gives it a feeling of robustness and ‘premium’ quality. The chassis is made of recyclable materials. On the back, a square camera module and a pattern of geometric lines in relief stand out, far from the usual smooth texture. It should be noted that Asus continues to maintain the 3.5 mm headphone jack, something increasingly rare to see. MORE INFORMATION news We tested the Roomba Combo 10 Max, the ideal high-end robot vacuum cleaner? The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen , with a resolution of 3,200×1,440 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, offers an immersive and fluid visual experience. The curved edges and the 94% screen ratio turn the front into a continuous glass surface, barely interrupted by very thin bezels. Good performance Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a real beast in terms of performance. performance. The most demanding tasks, such as playing the latest games with maximum graphics or editing 4K videos, are executed without the slightest difficulty. The 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage ensure smooth multitasking and more than enough space to store files and applications. Complete photography system The three-camera system of the Zenfone 11 Ultra is one of its strong points. The 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX 890), stabilized by a six-axis gimbal, captures images with impressive sharpness and detail, even in low-light conditions. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree viewing angle and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (digital up to 30x) that allows you to get closer to subjects without losing quality. The sensors are supported by several applications based on artificial intelligence, such as AI Portrait Video, which adds depth to footage, or the Hyper Clarity function, which is automatically activated when zooming and improves the quality of enlargements without the user has to do nothing. To which are added the AI ​​functions provided by the processor itself, such as AI Call Translator, which translates phone calls in real time, AI Transcript, which in real time converts any recording we make with the mobile phone to text, or the already classic AI Wallpaper, which allows the user to create their own wallpapers. The AI ​​also helps us search for any image in the gallery. The 32-megapixel front camera is perfect for video calls and selfies, and offers a wide variety of beauty modes and filters. In addition, the camera application includes a series of professional functions that will allow you to manually adjust the camera parameters and obtain personalized results. Plenty of autonomyThe 5,500 mAh battery of the Zenfone 11 Ultra provides more than enough autonomy to get you through the end of the day even with intensive use. The 65W HyperCharge fast charging technology allows you to fully charge the battery in just over an hour, and it also supports wireless charging. The Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with Android 13 and Asus’ customization layer, which adds some useful features such as a one-handed mode, a ‘gaming’ mode and a file manager. However, the interface remains quite close to pure Android, ensuring a clean and smooth user experience. Compared to other flagships, the Zenfone 11 Ultra offers similar performance, an exceptional camera and a long battery life, but all at a more competitive price. The price of the terminal, which comes in four colors (blue, black, gray and ‘sand’), is 999 euros with 12/256 GB, which rises to 1,099 if We opted for the version with 16/512 GB.

#Asus #Zenfone #Ultra #highend #affordable #mobile