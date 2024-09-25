It’s finally available ASUS Zenbook S 14an ultraslim laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance or AI integration. Zenbook S 14 stands out for its use of ASUS Ceraluminum, a material that provides durability and a refined aesthetic. Thanks to sophisticated CNC machining, the laptop is just 1.1cm thin. Available in two nature-inspired colors, Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White, Zenbook S 14 is accompanied by an optional sleeve made from recycled polyester.

The beating heart of the Zenbook S 14 is the Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2)engineered to deliver next-generation AI capabilities. With up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Zenbook S 14 is ready to take on any challenge, backed by a 72Wh battery. The user experience is further enhanced by a dedicated Windows Copilot key and an enlarged touchpad. Zenbook S 14 features an ASUS Lumina 3K 120Hz OLED display, which demands stunningly lifelike visuals and vivid colors. The Harman Kardon quad-speaker audio system provides immersive, high-quality sound.

ASUS has paid special attention to noise reduction, implementing an ultra-thin vapor-chamber cooling system. Advanced security technologies such as Windows passkey and Microsoft Pluton ensure security. In addition, the ASUS AiSense IR camera enables features such as Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming. The Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​is already available in Italy from September 24, with a starting price of €1,799. It will arrive at other stores during the month of October.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​Specs

CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor (Series 2)

Display 14″ non-touch OLED display, 3K (2880 x 1800), non-touch display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, up to 500 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified, Pantone® Validated, 70% less blue light, TÜV Rheinland certified, 90% screen-to-body ratio 14″ OLED Touch display, 3K (2880 x 1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, up to 500 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified, Pantone® Validated, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland certified, 90% screen-to-body ratio, with stylus support

Operating System

Graphics

Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X on board

Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe® PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth® 5.4

Room AiSense FHD IR camera w/ ACS

I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 display / power delivery support 1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Touchpad Enlarged touchpad (127 x 79 mm) with Smart Gesture support

Audio 4 built-in speakers 2 built-in array microphones Harman Kardon Certified

Drums

AC adapter 65W AC Adapter Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W Input: 100-240V AC 50 / 60Hz universal

Dimensions 31.03 x 21.47 x 1.19 ~ 1.29cm (12.22″ x 8.45″ x 0.47″ ~ 0.51″)

Weight

The Zenbook S 14 is among ASUS’s new products from IFA 2024, where a NUC with a mysterious Copilot AI button also appeared. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.