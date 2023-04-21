ASUS Zenbook S 13 is a captivating device and we’ll tell you about it shortly, it is after all the latest ASUS invention! A company that manufactures a variety of technology products, including laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, hardware components, and accessories. Founded in 1989, Asus is known for its technological innovation and the elegant design of its products. In this article, we will tell you about the Zenbook laptop line that focuses on portability and power, offering high performance in a thin and light format. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED has arrived and it’s magical!

Have you ever heard of the thinnest laptop in the world? Whatever record you have in mind, know that it has been surpassed by ASUS Zenbook S 13! This is a PC that has a profile exactly 1cm. It is certainly a magical engineering achievement to say the least. As if that were not enough, the weight is 1KG. Almost as light as a feather in short! 13.3-inch display, 2 colors and premium and at the same time recycled materials. Not only do you have a beautiful product in front of youbut also ecological!

Here are some more details:

The keyboard surface uses a light but also resistant Post Industrial Recycled magnesium and aluminum alloy, the touchpad is incredibly glass, which allows the thickness to be reduced by 25%

To achieve this featherweight and ensure optimal performance, it was decided to adopt a multi-layer display by incorporating the FHD IR camera in the CNC machined cover. The custom OLED panel makes the lid 30% thinner than the previous generation.

Under the body, the positioning of the components has been completely revised: the printed circuit boards have fewer layers and more wiring density with more transistors. The motherboard has an additional slim fan that improves cooling. Overall the bottom of the laptop is 25% thinner.

The keyboard is made of recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy (-50% carbon footprint)

The lid is developed with plasma ceramic aluminum material whose production does not require organic compounds, acids or heavy metals

keys and speaker in post-consumer recycled plastic, plastic from the oceans has also been used for the speakers

100% recyclable packaging

exceeded Energy Star efficiency standard by 43%

Now let’s get to the specs: