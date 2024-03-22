If you are one of those who like to write with a keyboard, but are too lazy to carry it, you should no longer worry, since the Asus brand has the best option for you, this with the “Zenbook DUO”, a double laptop with OLED touch screens full size 1, Full-size detachable keyboard and built-in stand, which has already arrived in Mexico.

The multinational hardware, electronics and robotics corporation based in Taipei, Taiwan, in the Beitou District, called Asus, is one of the leading brands because it currently manufactures more than 16 product lines, including: pioneering Eee line, barebone desktop systems, servers, laptops, telephony and PDA, network devices, broadband communications, LCD, TV, wireless and CPT (chassis, thermal solutions and power supplies).

Having as its mission to achieve its goals through its passion for technology, the quality of its productsbuilding long-term relationships and perseverance, has mesmerized technology geeks behind the revolutionary laptop with two full-size OLED touchscreens 1.

This laptop promises to be the best option to make your work easier, so you won't have to carry a keyboard wherever you go.thanks to the fact that it perfectly combines multitasking versatility with excellent mobility.

According to the company, upon arrival in Mexico, you will be able to buy it with an official price of practically 47 thousand pesos so you can enjoy the versatile modes, including:

⦿ Laptop mode

⦿ Dual screen mode

⦿ Desktop mode

⦿ Sharing mode

What are the features of the Zenbook Duo laptop

⦿ Stylus support for 4096 pressure levels. Charge and connect anytime with magnetic snap-on design

⦿ Intuitive design; effective gestures and smart software

⦿ Full I/O ports: Thunderbolt™ 4 x 2, USB 3.2 Type-A x 1, HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) and audio jack

⦿ With two 14-inch 120Hz 3K OLED displays, you can instantly expand your workspace up to 19.8 inches.

⦿ Exceptional performance is guaranteed with an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and 32GB LPDDR5x memory, plus up to 2TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD

⦿ Paired with dedicated smart software, intuitive gesture control, and an improved 75Wh battery life, the easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximizes productivity, without the hassle.