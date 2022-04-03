Mainly designed for workers, especially in this historical period where smart working has become the daily routine for many of us, the ASUS VZ279HE-W 27 “monitor it could be the most suitable product for your needs, both in terms of aesthetics and performance.

As I told you, its being addressed mainly to an audience of workers and not gamers, is due to his refresh rate of alone 75Hzwhich in the gaming arena would be outclassed by devices that quietly hit 144Hz, however in the workplace it could be one of the best choices from the point of view of quality / price ratioeven considering you could take it home today saving 45 € compared to the list price as on offer on Amazon.

ASUS VZ279HE-W the near-perfect work monitor

Among the main features of this ASUS monitor, we find first an elegant ultra-thin profile just 7mm thick, then a frameless design suitable for multi-display use and finally an Eye Care technology equipped with certified Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technology. TÜV Rheinland which guarantees a comfortable vision, but let’s see every aspect in detail.

The ASUS VZ279HE-W, as I told you, has a space-saving design with an ultra slim profile measuring just 7mm at its thinnest point, with its bezel-less design making it perfect for nearly seamless multi-display setups that give you a even greater degree of immersion.

Whether you’re playing games, watching a movie, or doing some work, the frameless design of the ASUS VZ279HE-W means that two or three monitor configurations are virtually seamless, giving you a panoramic display for an even greater degree of immersion.

Rounding out the whole thing will be an advanced high-performance IPS panel that offers an astonishing 80,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and 178 ° wide viewing angleswith a screen LED backlit it’s a 1920 x 1080 resolution offering extremely accurate color reproduction making the ASUS VZ279HE-W also ideal for video and photo editing, plus the technology ASUS Eye Care ensures a comfortable viewing experience.

The filter ASUS Blue Light TÜV Rheinland certified protects against blue light that is harmful to our eyes, and you will have easy access to four different filter settings via a hotkey. The levels will be organized respectively as follows:

Level 1 is ideal for normal web browsing and offers excellent color reproduction for lifelike images, and minimal color shift; Level 2 is ideal when you are viewing photos and videos, giving you a perfect balance with high image quality; level 3 gives you the look of a real card, making it ideal for long hours of reading or word processing; Level 4 is ideal for environments with low ambient lighting.

In addition to the blue light solution, there will also be the ASUS Flicker-Free technology TÜV Rheinland certified that reduces flicker, for an always comfortable visual experience, and finally say goodbye to those tired and red eyes. Equipped with this technology that helps minimize dry eyes and other harmful ailments, especially when you spend long hours in front of the screenis certainly the right ally in the workplace.

Finally, as regards connectivity, we will find 2 HDMI ports (v1.4) and a VGA socket.

