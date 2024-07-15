When we find ourselves assembling a completely new PC, one of the first components we inevitably think about after the processor and the video card is definitely the monitor, which must guarantee excellent performance for every use and circumstance.

In light of this and on the occasion of the Prime DayAmazon offers you the ASUS VZ24EHF monitor on offer with a great 29% off compared to the recommended price, allowing you to save 40 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.

The ASUS VZ24EHF monitor is available on Amazon exclusively for Prime members at only 99 eurosagainst the 139 euros of the recommended price. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free home delivery.