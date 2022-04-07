I have been a big fan of Asus for many years, but the thing that brought me closest to buying devices of this brand is the resistance and longevity of all their productions, and the ASUS Vivowatch 5 strongly confirms the company trend on this. topic.

Obviously it is a smartwatch, and currently the sector is driven by a strong competitiveness with a large selection available in all price ranges, so it is easy to understand that standing out is not easy. Asus, however, has sought a slightly different path in this expanding market by aiming more on medical features than literally smart ones. But let’s see it together.

ASUS Vivowatch 5: Presentation

The pure white box with the silver details in relief immediately refers us to the idea of ​​a luxury object, an idea that is immediately confirmed upon opening, where the splendor of the circular stainless steel case is dazzling.

Compared to the usual plastic, the steel manufacturing is practically design heaven, to which is added the 22mm rubber strap with hook, practically a standard of wristwatches, therefore easily replaceableeven with steel or leather straps.

Inside the box you will also find:

a 5-pin charger

a fine brush for the powder

3 pin covers with Asus logo

an extra wrist strap

warranty and instructions

ASUS Vivowatch 5: Performance and Info

At the hardware level, the ASUS Vivowatch 5 looks like this:

screen Highly reflective color LCD

two sensors ECG (electrography),

two PPG sensors (photoplethysmography),

2x infrared

temperature

activity sensors: gravity sensor, GPS, altimeter, gyroscope

bluetooth 4.2 (connect to Android and iOS phones)

synchronization with app Android 4.4 or later and iOS 11.0 or later.

Energy consumption 10 days (typical use) and 14 days (power saving mode)

water resistance up to 5 ATM

strap size 22 mm

weight 52g (without strap), 74g (with silicone strap)

battery : 300 mA, charging via USB

characteristics Wellness: Pedometer, Calories Burned, Sleep Quality (Snore Tracking, Sleep Time, Rotation Times, Average Heart Rate, Sleep Comfort Index)

health status monitoring: heart rate, de-stress level, PTT index, O2 pulse level, body harmony

health management in the ASUS HealthConnect APP: family sharing, blood pressure management and reminder to take medication (via manual entry)

After this list of purely technical data, let’s go down together in detail, especially of daily use and what can and cannot do.

Starting from the LCD, I immediately had the impression that Asus did not want to impact the graphic aspect, but more on elegance: and the integration of the display should not have “Out of tune” with the first impression of a device “More serious”. In fact, the screen does not have the usual high-resolution bright color matrix, but more the simulation of an old school professional quartz dial.

On the sides of the bezel Asus has decided to insert several sensors, which I would call a brilliant idea, not only for the convenience of measurements, but also to increase its accuracy, such as the pulse oximeter sensor, ECG and PTT index.

Normally I have never seen a cross-check of medical instruments and smartwatches with satisfactory results, precisely because of the inaccurate wrist measurement, but with the side sensors and the measurement from the fingertips, here is that the relative error has been solved, albeit only partially.

Of course it still cannot be considered a full-fledged medical tool, but it will definitely serve you to have a much clearer idea of ​​realistic benchmarks. From the measurements I made, the pulse oximeter was certainly the most accurate together with the ECG, while unfortunately blood pressure carried too much waste.

I also noticed that ECG and pulse oximeter, when measured separately, gave more relative error than with the PTT index measurement. Most likely the triangulation of the values ​​significantly increases the accuracy.

On the body temperature sensor, however, there are more variables; for example if you wear it with a jacket and are exposed to bad weather, or if you are at home retired. In practice it is more of a relative thermometer, and above all unreliable if you are not in the ideal measurement conditions.

However, it is a problem with almost all devices of this type, but I have pleasantly noticed that the ASUS Vivowatch 5 does not suffer from measurements in motion, which instead plagues most smartwatches, and this is because I believe that the lateral solution and the sensor quality are clearly superior to the competition, even if in itself it is not enough.

This is because of course, if it is true that you will find the app ASUS HealthConnectwhich pretty much does exactly what all apps of this type do, such as fitness programs, general health histograms, monitored heart rate, sleep quality, health and stress status, blood pressure etc., sadly functions that I consider basic are missing given the cost of the device.

No speakers, for example. You will therefore not be able to play music from the ASUS Vivowatch 5 while running or strolling, which will require the use of the smartphone which is not exactly comfortable in these situations. You will be able to view the notifications on the display, but you will not be able to reply in any way, neither with pre-filled messages, nor with vocal ones, since it does not have microphones.

No NFC, so you’ll have to take out your smartphone again, and no eSIM. You will not have remote smartphone camera controls for selfies, but you will have GPS even if you will not have great applications about it other than the track of the route. However, it has an independent alarm clock from the smartphone, and also lots of very stylish dial desktop choicesor custom desktops with your own images.

In addition, the internal navigation system is really slow, and the sensors, although much more precise than average, are very slow in making the measurements. You can see for yourself in this video:

The battery is guaranteed for 10 days for normal use, while 14 for energy saving. Unfortunately, this is also not exactly the case, in fact, if you stay connected with the sync to the smartphone for 24 hours, the duration is barely 7 days in saving mode. Positive note, recharges in just 30 minutes if you have a fast charger.

In practice, the ASUS Vivowatch 5 is a very expensive bluetooth biometric data meter, with a few extras. You will be able to buy it on the official store.