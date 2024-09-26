The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the first laptop in the series to feature Copilot+, an addition that completely transforms the way you interact with your device through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Ideal for professionals, students, and creative users, the Vivobook S 15 is designed for those looking for a portable yet extremely powerful device with a range of innovative features that enhance productivity and entertainment.

From the first glance, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 stands out for its sophisticated and modern design. Crafted from a lightweight yet durable aluminum alloy, it offers a feeling of sturdiness and quality, while maintaining a weight of just 1.42 kg and a thickness of 1.47 cm. Its portability is perfect for professionals on the go, international students and anyone who wants a device that is easily transportable. The presence of a micro hinge allows the screen to rotate up to 180 degrees, improving the flexibility of use in various situations.

At the heart of the Vivobook S 15 is the Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring a 4nm System-on-a-Chip (SoC) architecture that optimizes both performance and power efficiency. The platform supports up to 45 TOPS of AI power, making it an exceptional device for handling intensive applications, such as machine learning, video editing, and gaming. Supporting the processor is 32GB of 8448MHz LPDDR5X memory, which ensures excellent fluidity even during the most demanding multitasking activities. On the storage front, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 does not disappoint, with up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which ensures fast loading times and ample storage capacity.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Vivobook S 15 is the integration of advanced AI technologies, such as ASUS Copilot+, which is based on the latest Windows AI tools. Copilot offers virtual assistant functionality, while Live Captions generates real-time subtitles for audio content, including automatic translation, ideal for those who are hard of hearing or work in multilingual environments. Cocreator transforms sketches into ready-made works of art, maximizing users’ creativity. Another notable AI feature is ASUS AI Noise Cancelling, which eliminates background noise during calls or conferences, improving sound quality for crystal-clear communications.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 features a 15.6-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display, one of the best on the market for visual quality. Thanks to OLED technology, each pixel emits its own light, allowing for true blacks and incredibly high contrast. With a 3K (2880 x 1620) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this display is perfect for those working with high-resolution graphics, gaming, and video editing. It is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended sessions.

The Vivobook S 15’s audio has been tuned by the ASUS Golden Ear team, in collaboration with Harman Kardon, to deliver superior sound quality. Dolby Atmos technology provides a three-dimensional experience that takes movies, music and games to a new level of immersion. Dual speakers with Smart Amplifier deliver loud, clear volumes without distortion, while preserving sound quality even over long periods of time.

With a 70Wh battery, the VivoBook S 15 promises up to 18 hours of battery life, enough to get you through a full day of work or play without needing to recharge. It also features fast-charging technology, which allows you to get a 60% charge in just 49 minutes, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. To keep the device cool during intense tasks, ASUS has implemented IceCool cooling technology, which includes two 97-blade fans and two heat pipes. This innovative solution keeps the laptop up to 16.5% cooler than similar devices, while also reducing operating noise.

The Vivobook S 15 offers complete connectivity thanks to two USB4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port and a MicroSD card reader. In addition, Wi-Fi 7 technology provides connection speeds up to 4.8x faster than the previous generation, making it perfect for those who work in the cloud, play online or use streaming platforms. Ultimately, the Vivobook S 15 is a laptop that combines excellent performance, refined design and innovative technologies. With its OLED display, the power of the Snapdragon X Elite processor and the integration of AI features, it presents itself as an ideal tool for those looking for a versatile, powerful and portable device.